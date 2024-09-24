Lifestyle
Learn how to grow protein-rich peanuts easily at home in pots or buckets on your rooftop. This guide provides a simple method for peanut cultivation
Peanuts, considered a dry fruit, are a powerhouse of protein. You can easily grow this plant in pots or buckets on your rooftop
Make some drainage holes at the bottom of the bucket or pot. Fill it with fertile soil. Prepare a light and nutritious soil by mixing organic manure and sand
Take raw peanut seeds. Bury them about 1-2 inches deep in soil. Make sure not to put too much soil on top of seeds. Plant the seeds 6-8 inches apart so that the plants can spread
Water lightly after planting seeds. Water regularly in beginning, but do not allow water to stagnate in soil. Peanuts do not need much water, but the soil should not dry out either
Peanut plants need good sunlight. Therefore, you can keep the bucket on the roof where it will get good sunlight throughout the day, at least 6-8 hours per day
The plants will germinate in about 1-2 weeks. They are also fully ready in about 3-4 months. When leaves start turning yellow, falling off, it is a sign that peanut crop is ready