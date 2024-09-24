Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Nayanthara to Trisha: Secret tattoos of Tamil cinema's leading ladies revealed

    This article explores the secret tattoos of Kollywood actresses, including leading ladies like Nayanthara, Trisha, Amala Paul, Kushboo, Rashmika Mandana, Varalaxmi and so on.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    Samantha and Trisha Tattoos

    Some leading ladies in Kollywood have made it a habit to get tattoos. In this article, let's take a detailed look at the tattoos of Kollywood heroines and the secrets behind them. Actress Samantha is very fond of tattoos and had them on many parts of her body. When she was in love with actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha had his name tattooed on her waist. Later, after separation, she removed the tattoo. Actress Trisha has three tattoos on her body. One of them is the symbol of her zodiac sign tattooed on her hand. Then she got a tattoo of her favorite cartoon character, Nemo the fish, on her chest. Finally, Trisha has a camera tattooed on her back as an expression of her love for cinema.

    article_image2

    Nayanthara and Shruti Haasan tattoos

    Actress Nayanthara is also a tattoo lover. When she was in love with Prabhudeva, she got his name tattooed on her hand. Later, after breaking up with him, Nayanthara changed the tattoo from Prabhudeva to 'positivity'. Actor Kamal Haasan's eldest daughter Shruti Haasan is a busy actress across different languages in India, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She has a tattoo of Lord Murugan's 'Vel' on her back to express her love for Tamil and has also written her name Shruti in Tamil.

    article_image3

    Rashmika, Anupama tattoos

    Actress and politician Roja has a large tattoo on her chest. Rashmika Mandhana, the busy pan-Indian actress, has the word irreplaceable tattooed on her hand. Also, Anupama Parameswaran has a small tattoo on her chest.

    article_image4

    Priyamani, Amala Paul tattoos

    Actress Priyamani became famous all over the country after acting in the movie Paruthiveeran. She has a tattoo on her hand that says 'Daddy's girl'. She got this tattoo as an expression of her love for her father. Amala Paul was a leading actress in Kollywood. She has a large rangoli-like tattoo on her back. Amala Paul, who first married director A.L. Vijay and later got divorced, married Jagat Desai in 2023. The couple has a child.

    article_image5

    Varalaxmi, Kushbhu tattoos

    Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar love for tattoos is not a secret. She has a big dragon tattoo on her back and tattooed two masks on her hand to express her love for cinema. Apart from this, she has also tattooed the feminine symbol on her hand. Khushboo was the dream girl of the 90s. She also has a fondness for tattoos and got many in different parts of her body. In particular, Khushboo has tattooed the names of her beloved daughters Anantita and Avantika on her hand.

