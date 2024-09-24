Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai hangs out with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week - WATCH

    Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai is making headlines, for her recent appearances at Paris Fashion Week. Currently in France, she was seen enjoying time with celebrities, including Simone Ashley and Camila Cabello

    Aishwarya Rai hangs out with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 1:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai, renowned for her performances in iconic films such as Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Taal, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is making headlines once again, though she has been away from Hindi cinema for some time. Currently, Aishwarya is in France, attending a prominent fashion event, where she was spotted enjoying quality time with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and singer Camila Cabello during Paris Fashion Week.

    In a video shared by a user on X, Aishwarya is seen relishing her day at the event. She wore a stunning long black embroidered coat paired with black pants, showcasing her signature voluminous hairstyle. The behind-the-scenes clip captures her engaged in conversation with Simone Ashley, and American actor-producer Eva Longoria also joined them for a lively chat.

    Another clip, posted by one of Aishwarya's fans, shows her backstage posing with Eva Longoria and Camila Cabello, with all three women happily smiling for the camera. Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya, joined in the fun, placing her mother's hand on her shoulder during the photo session.

    Amid speculation regarding her marriage to actor Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya recently suggested that everything is well in their relationship. The buzz surrounding their alleged divorce intensified after the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July, but Aishwarya and Abhishek have chosen not to address these rumors directly. Notably, a video showcasing Aishwarya wearing a ring at Paris Fashion Week fueled discussions about their marital status.

    ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad celebrate FIRST birthday of daughter Raabiyaa [PHOTOS]

    In other recent news, Aishwarya Rai received the Best Actress (Critics) Award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her role as Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She celebrated this achievement alongside her daughter, Aaradhya.

    Paris Fashion Week commenced on September 23 and is set to run until October 1, featuring the latest summer/spring collections from various designers. Aishwarya's presence at this prestigious event underscores her enduring influence in the world of fashion and cinema.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor-MLA Mukesh arrested in sexual assault case filed by actress dmn

    BREAKING: Actor-MLA Mukesh's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by actress

    Tamil Nadu: SP Balasubrahmanyam's son pushes for Kamdar Nagar renaming as tribute to his father AJR

    Tamil Nadu: SP Balasubrahmanyam's son pushes for Kamdar Nagar renaming as tribute to his father

    Zeenat Aman did drugs while shooting 'Dum Maro Dum' with Dev Anand? Here's what she REVEALED ATG

    Zeenat Aman did drugs while shooting 'Dum Maro Dum' with Dev Anand? Here's what she REVEALED

    Alan Walker spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of India tour; set to perform in 10 cities [WATCH] ATG

    Alan Walker spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of India tour; set to perform in 10 cities [WATCH]

    Stree 2 becomes first hindi film to surpass Rs 600 crore at the box office NTI

    Stree 2 becomes first hindi film to surpass Rs 600 crore at the box office

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru woman wins Rs 9 lakh in sleep internship All you need to know vkp

    Bengaluru woman wins Rs 9 lakh in 'sleep internship': All you need to know

    Israel exposes how Hezbollah uses Lebanese civilians as human shields, homes to store weapons (WATCH) snt

    Israel exposes how Hezbollah uses Lebanese civilians as human shields, homes to store weapons (WATCH)

    Actor-MLA Mukesh arrested in sexual assault case filed by actress dmn

    BREAKING: Actor-MLA Mukesh's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by actress

    Jalsa to Mannat: Bollywood celebrities and their unique house names RKK

    Jalsa to Mannat: Bollywood celebrities and their unique house names

    Latest Nail Art Designs: 5 must-try styles for the festive season NTI

    Latest Nail Art Designs: 5 must-try styles for the festive season

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon