Aishwarya Rai hangs out with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week - WATCH

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai, renowned for her performances in iconic films such as Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Taal, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is making headlines once again, though she has been away from Hindi cinema for some time. Currently, Aishwarya is in France, attending a prominent fashion event, where she was spotted enjoying quality time with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and singer Camila Cabello during Paris Fashion Week.

In a video shared by a user on X, Aishwarya is seen relishing her day at the event. She wore a stunning long black embroidered coat paired with black pants, showcasing her signature voluminous hairstyle. The behind-the-scenes clip captures her engaged in conversation with Simone Ashley, and American actor-producer Eva Longoria also joined them for a lively chat.

AISHWARYA SIMONE AND EVA IN ONE FRAME AND ARE HAVING THE TIME OF THEIR LIVES, MY HEART IS GONNA EXPLODE pic.twitter.com/QdIMKzkcmD — sowls (@sowlspace) September 23, 2024

Another clip, posted by one of Aishwarya's fans, shows her backstage posing with Eva Longoria and Camila Cabello, with all three women happily smiling for the camera. Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya, joined in the fun, placing her mother's hand on her shoulder during the photo session.

Amid speculation regarding her marriage to actor Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya recently suggested that everything is well in their relationship. The buzz surrounding their alleged divorce intensified after the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July, but Aishwarya and Abhishek have chosen not to address these rumors directly. Notably, a video showcasing Aishwarya wearing a ring at Paris Fashion Week fueled discussions about their marital status.

In other recent news, Aishwarya Rai received the Best Actress (Critics) Award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her role as Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She celebrated this achievement alongside her daughter, Aaradhya.

Paris Fashion Week commenced on September 23 and is set to run until October 1, featuring the latest summer/spring collections from various designers. Aishwarya's presence at this prestigious event underscores her enduring influence in the world of fashion and cinema.

