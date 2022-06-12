Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post; Nick Jonas says 'Wows'

    First Published Jun 12, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

    Fans are surprised by Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram photographs. The actress has started filming for her new Amazon Prime drama Citadel, which will be action-packed.

    Priyanka Chopra, currently filming her forthcoming action-packed Amazon Prime series Citadel, has revealed new behind-the-scenes photos from the set. On Instagram, the actor posted two photos and a short video of her new appearance, calling herself a "Snack" in the description. 
     

    Priyanka Chopra is wearing an unbuttoned white shirt with messy hair and showing off her cleavage as she stares at the camera.

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka's husband, was one of the first people to remark on her post. In the comments area, he added a surprise emoji and the word "wow." "Ok PC you better!!!!" remarked cosmetic artist Sarah Tanno, while chef Sami Udell hailed her a "beautiful."
     

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently stole the spotlight at a press event for Bulgari's Eden The Garden of Wonders in Paris, France. The 39-year-old 'Quantico' actress, alongside Lisa from K-pop phenomenon Blackpink and Anne Hathaway from Hollywood, attended the event. 
     

    Priyanka looked stunning in a burnt orange slinky gown with a plunging neckline. In Paris, the trio attended the presentation of Bulgari's new Eden the Garden of Wonders line. 
     

    Priyanka also shared a photo of the two at the occasion on Instagram. "And then there was us," she wrote. "Girls just want to have a good time!" Following the birth of her and Nick Jonas' kid in January, Priyanka Chopra returned to filming the Russo Brothers' programme Citadel. In December of last year, the actor completed a schedule in London.  Also Read: Box office report: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari sees 60% jump on day 2

    Citadel also stars Richard Madden, a Scottish actor. Priyanka has Ending Things, It's All Coming Back to Me, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in addition to this programme. Also Read: Is Sonam Kapoor a 'Wannabe Rihanna'? Netizens brutally troll her for flaunting baby bump

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures) RBA

    Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures)

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan issue apology after receiving legal notice for wearing footwear at Tirupati temple RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan issue apology after receiving legal notice for wearing footwear at Tirupati temple

    Who was Prathyusha Garimella the celebrity fashion designer found dead in Banjara Hills apartment drb

    Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the celebrity fashion designer found dead in Banjara Hills apartment?

    Throwback video of legend Sidhu Moose Wala birthday last year is making fans emotional drb

    Throwback video of 'legend' Sidhu Moose Wala's birthday last year is making fans emotional

    FIR registered against Allu Arjun for a misleading advertisement drb

    FIR registered against Allu Arjun for a misleading advertisement?

    Recent Stories

    UFC ultimate fighting championship Glover Teixeira has career advice for Paulo Costa; want to know? Read this-ayh

    UFC: Glover Teixeira has career advice for Paulo Costa; want to know? Read this

    Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim citing Gotabaya about PM Modi insisting on Adani for power project

    Sri Lanka power chief withdraws claim about Indian PM Modi insisting on Adani for power project

    National Herald Case: Congress to protest outside 25 Enforcement Directorate offices - adt

    National Herald Case: Congress to protest outside 25 Enforcement Directorate offices

    UEFA Nations League, UNL 2022-23: Germany made too many mistakes - Hansi Flick after draw vs Hungary-ayh

    Nations League: 'Germany made too many mistakes' - Hansi Flick after draw vs Hungary

    Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures) RBA

    Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures)

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon