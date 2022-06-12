Priyanka Chopra flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post; Nick Jonas says 'Wows'

Fans are surprised by Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram photographs. The actress has started filming for her new Amazon Prime drama Citadel, which will be action-packed.

Priyanka Chopra, currently filming her forthcoming action-packed Amazon Prime series Citadel, has revealed new behind-the-scenes photos from the set. On Instagram, the actor posted two photos and a short video of her new appearance, calling herself a "Snack" in the description.



Priyanka Chopra is wearing an unbuttoned white shirt with messy hair and showing off her cleavage as she stares at the camera.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka's husband, was one of the first people to remark on her post. In the comments area, he added a surprise emoji and the word "wow." "Ok PC you better!!!!" remarked cosmetic artist Sarah Tanno, while chef Sami Udell hailed her a "beautiful."



Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently stole the spotlight at a press event for Bulgari's Eden The Garden of Wonders in Paris, France. The 39-year-old 'Quantico' actress, alongside Lisa from K-pop phenomenon Blackpink and Anne Hathaway from Hollywood, attended the event.



Priyanka looked stunning in a burnt orange slinky gown with a plunging neckline. In Paris, the trio attended the presentation of Bulgari's new Eden the Garden of Wonders line.



Priyanka also shared a photo of the two at the occasion on Instagram. "And then there was us," she wrote. "Girls just want to have a good time!" Following the birth of her and Nick Jonas' kid in January, Priyanka Chopra returned to filming the Russo Brothers' programme Citadel. In December of last year, the actor completed a schedule in London. Also Read: Box office report: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari sees 60% jump on day 2