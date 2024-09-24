Zeenat Aman did drugs while shooting 'Dum Maro Dum' with Dev Anand? Here's what she REVEALED

Zeenat Aman recently shared a captivating anecdote on Instagram about her experience while filming Dum Maro Dum. Reflecting on the 70s, she revealed how her dedication to authenticity led her to partake in the era's free-spirited lifestyle

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman frequently shares stories from her personal life and career on Instagram. In a recent post, she reflected on an interesting experience during the filming of Dum Maro Dum, where she ended up getting high for a more realistic portrayal of her character.

Zeenat Aman recalled that they were filming Hare Rama Hare Krishna in Kathmandu when director Dev Anand gathered a group of local hippies to feature in the song sequence. The extras, who were thrilled to be part of a Bollywood film, had the chance to smoke hashish from their chillums, enjoy free food, and get paid for their participation.

Aman further revealed that Dev Anand wanted authenticity for the sequence, and her character Janice, who was shown as a drug user, needed to look genuinely stoned. To achieve this, she joined the extras in smoking the chillum. Still in her teens at the time, Aman found herself taking multiple pulls for different takes, which eventually left her feeling quite intoxicated.

She recounted that by the end of the shoot, she was so high that she couldn’t return to her hotel in that state. Her team, concerned for her, took her on a drive to a scenic spot where she admired the Himalayan landscape in the crisp mountain air and gradually came down from her high.

Zeenat also shared that her mother, upon learning about the incident, was furious and reprimanded the senior crew members for letting her daughter indulge in such activities. However, Zeenat was spared from her mother’s anger. She concluded by reflecting that it was the 70s, and she was something of a flower child during that era.

On the professional front, Zeenat Aman will soon be seen in the film Bun Tikki alongside actor Abhay Deol.

