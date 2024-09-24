Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swara Bhasker REVEALS her biggest fear before her inter-faith marriage with Fahad Ahmad; Read on

    Swara Bhaskar's marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad has sparked conversations about interfaith unions in Bollywood. Known for her outspoken views on social issues, Swara candidly shared the internal battles she faced before embracing her feelings for Fahad

    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 3:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Swara Bhaskar made headlines on social media last year when she married political activist Fahad Ahmad. The actress, known for her roles in films like Raanjhanna and Tanu Weds Manu, is also recognized for her candid opinions on Indian politics and other pressing issues. Recently, she opened up about the internal struggles she faced before embracing her feelings for her husband.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    During a conversation on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s show, Couple of Things, Swara discussed the reasons behind her marriage to Fahad despite her fears and uncertainties. She revealed that she first met Fahad during a protest in Mumbai. Initially, both were hesitant to acknowledge any romantic feelings, although their friends often suspected otherwise. Eventually, Swara admitted that societal pressures began to weigh on her, despite her usual disregard for public opinion. She reflected on how, at one point, she found herself worrying about the reactions of family and friends.

    Swara shared her biggest concern: the fear that marrying Fahad would lead to her exclusion from Bollywood events. She expressed confusion about why such thoughts plagued her, especially as she was an advocate for secularism. Confronted with this dilemma, she sought advice from her uncle. He helped her realize that if she found all the qualities she admired in Fahad in another person who met her practical criteria, she wouldn’t consider them. This realization prompted Swara to understand that her fears were unfounded and that her love for Fahad was genuine, rooted in their identities.

    Swara Bhaskar married Fahad Ahmad on February 16, 2023, and recently welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa, on September 23, 2023.

