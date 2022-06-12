Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures)

    Kamal Haasan looked dashing in a brown coat and blue shirt with denims. In his semi-formal suit, Kamal Haasan exuded charisma.

    Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

    Kamal Haasan is on top of his game, as his most recent film, Vikram, was a huge hit. The Chachi 420 star made a spectacular entrance at Vikram's victory event in Hyderabad last night, basking in the glory of the action film. In a brown coat and blue shirt with denims, he looked dashing. In his semi-formal suit, Kamal Haasan exuded charisma.

    Vikram's action entertainment has received acclaim from critics around the country and has fared exceptionally well at the box office. Kamal Haasan, the film's protagonist and producer, is overjoyed with the film's success and has given special gifts to the whole cast and crew. He has given something to everyone, from directors, assistant directors, technicians, and performers, that they will remember for the rest of their lives.

    To commemorate his great performance as Rolex in the film, he surprised co-star Suriya with a Rolex watch. Aww-struck netizens were stunned by the photos of their meeting. Suriya, who was given a shout-out, stated that he did the film out of love and did not seek for any payment for his work. Suriya, on the other hand, expressed gratitude to Kamal Haasan for enabling him to collaborate with him. Being on television with the icon, he claimed, was a dream come true for him.

    Kamal Haasan also gave Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film's director, a vehicle. Fans reacted positively to photos of the Vishwaroopam actor giving over the automobile keys to the filmmaker. He also gave everyone of the film's 13 assistant directors an Apache RTR 160 motorcycle.

    Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi appear in this Lokesh Kanagaraj film, which also has Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting parts. Anirudh Ravichander composed the soundtrack for the film, which is produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
