Actor-MLA Mukesh's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by actress

Actor-MLA Mukesh has been arrested today (Sep 24) in a sexual assault case filed by an actress. Mukesh was arrested after an interrogation today, following which he was taken for medical tests.

Kochi: In a major development, the Special Investigation Team today (Sep 24) recorded the arrest of actor-MLA Mukesh in a sexual assault case filed by an actress. He was interrogated earlier today before his arrest, following which he was taken to the General Hospital for medical tests. However, Mukesh was released as the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court had granted him an anticipatory bail.

Recently, the complainant actress expressed her disappointment and loss of confidence in the investigation team, questioning why they did not appeal against the court's order granting bail to Mukesh. She had spoken to the media about the issue, revealing that AIG Poonguzhali had assured her that there would be no problems.

The actress also demanded that the investigation team must appeal against the high court's order granting bail to Mukesh.

Earlier, the LDF government in Kerala has opted not to appeal the court's decision granting him anticipatory bail in the rape case. Initially, the government had intended to approach the High Court and challenge the lower court's ruling. The intervention by the Home Department came while preparations were underway to file an appeal in the High Court.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) maintains that an appeal should be filed against Mukesh's anticipatory bail as it could hinder the ongoing investigation. An FIR was filed against Mukesh under Section 376 of the IPC.

In the rape case filed by an actress, both Mukesh and actor Edavela Babu were granted anticipatory bail on September 5 by the Ernakulam Sessions Court. Mukesh's bail came with conditions, including that he must not leave Kerala and must cooperate with the investigation.

Earlier today in a separate case, the Kerala High Court rejected actor Siddique's anticipatory bail application in connection with a sexual assault case filed by an actress. Justice C.S. Dias pronounced the order, paving the way for potential arrest of the actor.

The case stems from allegations made by the actress after the release of the Justice K. Hema Committee Report, which exposed widespread sexual abuse and gender discrimination in the Malayalam film industry. The actress claims Siddique called her to the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the pretext of discussing a film and sexually assaulted her on January 28, 2016.



Siddique maintained that the allegations were baseless and aimed at defamation, stating he was willing to cooperate with the investigation. However, the investigation team gathered strong evidence and testimonies corroborating the actress's claims, leading to the denial of anticipatory bail.

