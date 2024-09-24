Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor-MLA Mukesh's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by actress

    Actor-MLA Mukesh has been arrested today (Sep 24) in a sexual assault case filed by an actress. Mukesh was arrested after an interrogation today, following which he was taken for medical tests. 

    Actor-MLA Mukesh arrested in sexual assault case filed by actress dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 1:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

    Kochi: In a major development, the Special Investigation Team today (Sep 24) recorded the arrest of actor-MLA Mukesh in a sexual assault case filed by an actress. He was interrogated earlier today before his arrest, following which he was taken to the General Hospital for medical tests. However, Mukesh was released as the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court had granted him an anticipatory bail.

    Also Read: Thrissur Pooram row: Kerala DGP disagrees with ADGP Ajith Kumar's inquiry report

    Recently, the complainant actress expressed her disappointment and loss of confidence in the investigation team, questioning why they did not appeal against the court's order granting bail to Mukesh. She had spoken to the media about the issue, revealing that AIG Poonguzhali had assured her that there would be no problems.

    The actress also demanded that the investigation team must appeal against the high court's order granting bail to Mukesh. 

    Earlier, the LDF government in Kerala has opted not to appeal the court's decision granting him anticipatory bail in the rape case. Initially, the government had intended to approach the High Court and challenge the lower court's ruling. The intervention by the Home Department came while preparations were underway to file an appeal in the High Court.

    The Special Investigation Team (SIT) maintains that an appeal should be filed against Mukesh's anticipatory bail as it could hinder the ongoing investigation. An FIR was filed against Mukesh under Section 376 of the IPC.

    In the rape case filed by an actress, both Mukesh and actor Edavela Babu were granted anticipatory bail on September 5 by the Ernakulam Sessions Court. Mukesh's bail came with conditions, including that he must not leave Kerala and must cooperate with the investigation. 

    Earlier today in a separate case, the Kerala High Court rejected actor Siddique's anticipatory bail application in connection with a sexual assault case filed by an actress. Justice C.S. Dias pronounced the order, paving the way for potential arrest of the actor.

    The case stems from allegations made by the actress after the release of the Justice K. Hema Committee Report, which exposed widespread sexual abuse and gender discrimination in the Malayalam film industry. The actress claims Siddique called her to the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the pretext of discussing a film and sexually assaulted her on January 28, 2016.

    Siddique maintained that the allegations were baseless and aimed at defamation, stating he was willing to cooperate with the investigation. However, the investigation team gathered strong evidence and testimonies corroborating the actress's claims, leading to the denial of anticipatory bail.

    Also Read: Kerala: High Court denies anticipatory bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event anr

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event

    Thrissur Pooram row: Kerala DGP disagrees with ADGP Ajith Kumar's inquiry report dmn

    Thrissur Pooram row: Kerala DGP disagrees with ADGP Ajith Kumar's inquiry report

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man abducted, beaten to death in Thrissur allegedly over financial dispute anr

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man abducted, beaten to death in Thrissur allegedly over financial dispute

    Kerala: High Court denies bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case dmn

    Kerala: High Court denies anticipatory bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 434 September 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 434 September 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event anr

    Kerala: Cloudy skies disappoint visitors at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple's autumnal equinox event

    Broccoli to Quinoa: 5 Essential vegetarian superfoods for strong bone health NTI

    Broccoli to Quinoa: 5 Essential vegetarian superfoods for strong bone health

    Aishwarya Rai hangs out with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week - WATCH ATG

    Aishwarya Rai hangs out with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week - WATCH

    Bengaluru woman wins Rs 9 lakh in sleep internship All you need to know vkp

    Bengaluru woman wins Rs 9 lakh in 'sleep internship': All you need to know

    Israel exposes how Hezbollah uses Lebanese civilians as human shields, homes to store weapons (WATCH) snt

    Israel exposes how Hezbollah uses Lebanese civilians as human shields, homes to store weapons (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon