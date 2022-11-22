Kajal Raghwani sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's romantic song goes viral; check their dance moves

Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's song 'Hum Haeen Piya Ji Ke Patar Tiriywa' from the film Patna Se Pakistan is now trending on YouTube

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are among the most popular couple combos in the Bhojpuri business. The music videos for Dinesh Lal are now in the news. A celebration wouldn't be complete without the newest Bhojpuri songs, as everyone knows.



Dinesh can be seen romancing Kajal in Fram in a well-known music video that features him and Kajal Raghwani. Online popularity has skyrocketed for Dinesh's Bhojpuri song 'Hum Haeen Piya Ji Ke Patar Tiriywa'. This Bhojpuri song, which was published seven years ago, is quite popular. (WATCH VIDEO)



Pyare Lal Yadav wrote the words, while Rajesh - Rajnish composed the music. Given Dinesh's outstanding performance in this song, which was filmed in a romantic environment, Kajal has also won many admirers with her reactions.



Whatever the song's subject content, it is famous due to Dinesh's incredible dancing and Kajal Raghwani's amazing expression. The two seem to have made it a practice to publish popular films.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube