Jennifer Lopez SEXY photos: Singer flaunts her HOT curves in bikini promoting her skincare brand

Jennifer Lopez's North American tour, formerly known as This Is Me...Now, has been renamed This Is Me...Live/The Greatest Hits.

This adjustment follows the cancellation of seven tour dates owing to low ticket sales. The adjustment is interpreted as an attempt to increase ticket sales by entertaining fans with renditions of her most popular songs.

Lopez is one of the world's most famous pop performers. In a career spanning over four decades, the singer and actor has created incredible work in the entertainment industry.

Her music has likewise altered throughout time. However, rebranding has become imperative to increase ticket sales for the concert tour, as the new record has received mediocre reviews.



However, the album failed to resonate with fans, selling just 14,000 copies in its first week. Despite topping the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart with 11,000 physical sales, it only made it to No. 38 on the Billboard 200.

In addition to the record and tour, Lopez debuted two films as part of a self-funded $20 million multimedia effort.

The flicks, titled This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, addressed "Lopez's life as a serial romantic" following her reunion with actor Ben Affleck, Variety said.

The Live Nation website must still display consistent names for Lopez's gigs, including This Is Me... Live and This Is Me... Now The Tour.

Some venues hosting Lopez's events have yet to change their listings to reflect the new name, however rebranding has been verified for performances in Palm Springs' Acrisure Arena and Inglewood's The Forum.