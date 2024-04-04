Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez SEXY photos: Singer flaunts her HOT curves in bikini promoting her skincare brand

    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez's North American tour, formerly known as This Is Me...Now, has been renamed This Is Me...Live/The Greatest Hits. The singer also shared some pictures of her promoting her skincare brand, JLO BEAUTY.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez's North American tour, formerly known as This Is Me...Now, has been renamed This Is Me...Live/The Greatest Hits.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This adjustment follows the cancellation of seven tour dates owing to low ticket sales. The adjustment is interpreted as an attempt to increase ticket sales by entertaining fans with renditions of her most popular songs.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lopez is one of the world's most famous pop performers. In a career spanning over four decades, the singer and actor has created incredible work in the entertainment industry.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her music has likewise altered throughout time. However, rebranding has become imperative to increase ticket sales for the concert tour, as the new record has received mediocre reviews.
     

    article_image5

    However, the album failed to resonate with fans, selling just 14,000 copies in its first week. Despite topping the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart with 11,000 physical sales, it only made it to No. 38 on the Billboard 200.

    article_image6

    In addition to the record and tour, Lopez debuted two films as part of a self-funded $20 million multimedia effort.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The flicks, titled This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, addressed "Lopez's life as a serial romantic" following her reunion with actor Ben Affleck, Variety said.

    article_image8

    The Live Nation website must still display consistent names for Lopez's gigs, including This Is Me... Live and This Is Me... Now The Tour.

    article_image9

    The Live Nation website must still display consistent names for Lopez's gigs, including This Is Me... Live and This Is Me... Now The Tour.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Some venues hosting Lopez's events have yet to change their listings to reflect the new name, however rebranding has been verified for performances in Palm Springs' Acrisure Arena and Inglewood's The Forum.

