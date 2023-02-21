Jeh Ali Khan turns 2: Malaika Arora to Karisma Kapoor and many more send love to Kareena's little munchkin

This is Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby second Jeh Ali Khan's second birthday. Aunt Karisma, Malaika Arora, and other Bollywood celebrities sent their well wishes to the Starkid.

Jeh Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second child turned two today. He is affectionately known as 'Jeh Baba,' and he is now conquering social media as birthday greetings flood in from all directions.

Aunts Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and others have lavished attention on the celebrity child. Karisma Kapoor congratulated her nephew by uploading a sweet snapshot of Jeh sitting on her lap. "All tied up," her caption stated. Now comes number two. "Happy birthday, J abba, I adore you."



Malaika Arora, Kareena's pal, also posted a photo with Jeh. As the camera took a candid shot, she can be seen holding and kissing the youngster. She wished him and wrote, “It’s our cute patootie Jeh Baba’s birthday.”



Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora, also shared an aww photo of Kareena and Jeh. She wrote, “Happy birthday our doll Jeh baba.”



Soha Ali Khan shared many cute photos of her and Jeh in a video form. “Here's to making more great music, having the best chats, eating the yummiest food and chillin' like a villain' - love you Jeh baba. Happy Second Birthday," she wrote.



Soha Ali Khan's husband Kunal Kemmu shared a fun and mischievous moment with little Pataudi and wished him on his birthday.

Showering blessings on the lil one, granny Neetu Kapoor shared a sweet photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday Jeh, the cuteness".



Aunt Saba Pataudi also wished him a photo shoot. Saba shared a bunch of gorgeous photos of Jeh in a variety of moods.

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan married on October 12, 2012, after dating for some time. Also Read: Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets

