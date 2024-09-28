Jayaprada reveals Sridevi was Arrogant! Here's what the actress said

Star heroine Jayaprada has revealed that the late actress Sridevi was very arrogant. Why did she say that? What is the reason?

Actress Sridevi

Sridevi was a star heroine in Bollywood as well as South. Sridevi gave unforgettable films with the tag of Athiloka Sundari in Telugu and Tamil languages. Sridevi is the only actress in Indian film history to be known as Athiloka Sundari. Her beauty is compared to celestial beings.



Sridevi, a mesmerizing star who captivated millions, left an indelible mark in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema. With a fan following in crores, her untimely passing at age 50 left fans in mourning. Renowned for her performances in numerous Telugu and Tamil films, she shared the screen with legends like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, and Nagarjuna. However, reports suggest she sometimes created tensions with filmmakers over her roles and exhibited pride toward certain co-stars, adding complexity to her illustrious legacy.

Sridevi was known to be distant with some of her fellow actresses, particularly Jayaprada. Reports suggest that Sridevi was not friendly towards her and maintained a cool demeanor. Jayaprada herself mentioned that Sridevi often came across as proud and would engage in conversation only when it was related to their films, which contributed to the tension between them.

During film shoots, Sridevi was known to be friendly with her co-stars only while performing scenes. Once the cameras stopped, she often distanced herself from them. For instance, when Jayaprada would sit nearby, Sridevi would choose to move away and sit in a separate chair, reportedly not even exchanging greetings. This behavior was not limited to Jayaprada; Sridevi displayed a similar attitude towards many people in the industry.

Despite acting in several films together, Sridevi reportedly did not acknowledge Jayaprada unless a director or producer intervened to introduce them. Even in those instances, it was said that Sridevi would remain silent and not engage in conversation when she saw Jayaprada. This revelation was shared by Jayaprada during an interview, highlighting the strained dynamic between the two actresses.

Such comments about Sridevi's demeanor were frequently heard over the years. Notably, director Rajamouli approached her to play the role of Sivagami in the film Baahubali. However, it was reported that she responded with arrogance and made numerous demands during the discussions. Ultimately, Rajamouli decided not to cast Sridevi due to her behavior, which reinforced the perception of her difficult nature in the industry.

After seeing Ramyakrishna's performance as Sivagami, Rajamouli remarked that it was a good decision not to cast Sridevi. Additionally, Jayasudha has spoken about an incident involving a quarrel between Sridevi and Jayaprada, further shedding light on their strained relationship. This revelation has recently gained traction and is currently going viral.

