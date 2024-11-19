Jani Master on his arrest: 'A tough phase of my life' after jail release

Recently, choreographer Jani Master was released on bail after he was arrested on sexual harassment charges. The choreographer spoke publicly for the first time. He made significant comments at the pre-release event of the movie 'KCR'.

Jani master

Jani Master was arrested after a former assistant choreographer accused him of sexual assault and harassment. He was recently released on bail.

Jani Master at KCR Event

Jani Master made his first public appearance after release at the 'KCR' movie pre-release event, attended by celebrities like Roja, Siva Balaji, Hyper Aadi, and Sudigaali Sudheer.

Jani Master Speaks

Jani Master spoke about his recent experience and praised his wife for her support during the difficult time. He also wished success for the movie 'KCR'.

Jani Master's Arrest

Jani Master was arrested on charges of raping a minor and a POCSO case was filed against him. He was arrested in Goa and brought to Hyderabad.

Jani Master was remanded and spent 36 days in jail before being released on bail. His National Award was revoked by the government.

Jani Master reportedly shared his ordeal in jail with close friends, expressing his distress and the difficult conditions he faced.

