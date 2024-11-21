Lifestyle
If you are bored of wearing stone-studded bangles, then this time, check out these Maharashtrian bangles, which add to the look.
Gold is very expensive, but you can buy this type of bangle in gold plated. These will be available in both delicate and heavy work. You can team it up like this or with a set.
These carved bell-style bangles give a great look with a saree. If you don't like to wear too much jewelry, you can include these in your wardrobe.
Women love Pacheli bangles. If you are also looking for something heavy, then you will not find a better option than this.
Kolhapuri gold bangles come in stunning designs. You buy it on a mesh pattern. At the same time, these will also be available on artificial patterns for Rs 500-600.
These mesh bangles made of gold micro plating will suit women of all ages. If you want to wear something lightweight, then this is a good option.
Many women like to wear bangles with bangles. If you are also one of them, then apart from gold, you can buy it in brass. These will be available online for up to Rs 300.