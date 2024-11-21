Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals Virat Kohli's TOP career advice ahead of Perth clash

At just 22 years old, Yashasvi Jaiswal has already scored three centuries and eight half-centuries in 14 Tests, boasting an impressive average of over 56.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a remarkable start to his Test career, and the young Indian batter credits the advice of superstar Virat Kohli — to maintain discipline in all aspects of life — as the guiding principle behind his ambition for a long career in the national team. At just 22 years old, Jaiswal has already scored three centuries and eight half-centuries in 14 Tests, boasting an impressive average of over 56. He is now preparing for a tough challenge in the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, which begins on Friday. Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test preview: Under pressure India face edgy Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener

"When I started playing senior cricket, I spoke to Virat Paaji about how he manages himself," Jaiswal told bcci.tv. "Paaji (Kohli) said to me that if I have to play all that cricket (as long as he has), then I have to be disciplined in my daily routines, follow the process. I have seen him (Kohli) doing the stuff consistently day-by-day (day in day out), he motivates me to work on myself and make a difference in my habits," he said.

Jaiswal then went on to elaborate on the routine he follows as part of his template for success. "I have always believed in consistency in my work. I have always had a plan when I go for practice. The focus is on recovery, to remain fresh for next practice, taking care of my diet," he said. "The desire to play for India is the biggest motivation I have, really blessed to have these opportunities and ready for it," Jaiswal added.

The Mumbaikar echoed the confidence of stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, emphasizing the team's ability to adapt quickly. "This is a different place. Ball comes at a different height, but that we all know and we are ready mentally. I really want to go in, see it and be there," he said.

Jaiswal understands that finding opportunity in adversity is what separates the best from the rest, and he believes he is ready for the challenge. "I always see this as an opportunity for me to go out there and learn. People, a lot of times, talk about stuff, that this happens and that happens but I want to go and face that stuff and want to enjoy that smile, that is all I think about. Till you are not there (in person), you don't feel what it is," he said. Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rahul, Padikkal, Jurel in contention for key roles; look at India's likely playing XI

