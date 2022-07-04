Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta, 5 busty Bollywood actress and their hot pics; check out

    First Published Jul 4, 2022, 6:54 PM IST

    Indian actresses are blessed not only with their impressive acting skills but also with their bodies. Here are five Bollywood beauties who can put the likes of Kim Kardashian and Cardi-B to shame.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta/Instagram

    When it comes to talent and beauty, the Indian film industry, down South, Bollywood and other regional cinemas, is blessed with it. Our Indian actresses are not only loved in the country but also share a huge fan following across the globe. These actresses impress us with their astonishing set of acting skills as well as their unmatched beauty. While the world may obsess over the bodies and assets of celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Cardi-B, there are some Indian actresses, from Bollywood in particular, who can easily give these global stars a run for their money when it is to flaunting their hot bods! So, presenting to you are five divas from the Hindi film industry who have a busty body and their pictures will make you sweat! Take a look: 

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha Gupta: One of the hottest actors in Bollywood at present times is none other than Esha Gupta. With her bold scenes in ‘Aashram 3’, Esha has been grabbing the headlines lately. She also often posts her pictures in skimpy dresses and bikinis, showing off her hot bod!

    ALSO READ: Esha Gupta’s sexy bodycon dress's price will leave you stunned! Check out her hot pics

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor: Several social media followers of Janhvi Kapoor have often drawn comparisons between her and Kim Kardashian. Janhvi has a rather heavy upper body, something she never fails to flaunt! Her outfits, especially those with plunging necklines, have displayed ample of her cleavage.

    ALSO READ: Red-hot Janhvi Kapoor's sexy shimmery backless gown is the perfect date night outfit

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani: Talking about hot bodies, how can one ever forget to mention Disha Patani? She is one of the fittest and hottest actors in the Hindi film industry. Disha, for years, has been working out on her body that had made her look drop-dead gorgeous. When it comes to counting the busty beauties of Bollywood, there is no way you can skip her from the list!

    Malaika Arora: Even in her forties, Malaika Arora is quite the bomb! The actor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, has one of the most stylish and flamboyant dressing senses in showbiz. Malaika’s hot body is a dream for many women.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Ameesha Patel: Another actor in her forties who has also been ageing like a fine wine is ‘Gadar 2’ actor Ameesha Patel. She recently turned 46, and if one visits her Instagram, one will know why she has been included in the list of busty Bollywood actresses. Ameesha has a great figure and assets that she flaunts by mostly sharing pictures and videos of herself in bikinis.

