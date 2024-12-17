Norwegian Cruise Line’s Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish Following Analyst Upgrade

Barclays upgraded the company’s rating to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’

First Published Dec 17, 2024, 1:05 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 1:05 AM IST

Norwegian Cruise Line, the cruise travel services provider, earned two analyst upgrades on Monday, lifting retail sentiment.

Barclays upgraded the company’s rating to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ with a price target of $32, up from $28, The Fly.com reported.

The firm based its decision on strong underlying demand and positive macro environment with the potential to “lengthen the current cycle” and another strong year for cruise fundamentals, said the report, citing the analyst. Its pricing data shows the “strongest lift in Europe and Alaska summer 2025 cruise prices for Norwegian versus the broader peer set.”

Norwegian's multi-year cost savings program could be an additional driver for its earnings, according to the firm.

Goldman Sachs also upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with $35 PT, up from $29. The firm 2025 could be solid for the company with "another stellar year" for cruise.

The firm reportedly pointed to accelerating net purchase intent and significant still-to-be-realized cost savings that should provide an upside to its estimates.

Following the upgrade, retail sentiment on the stock turned ‘bullish’ from 'extremely bearish' a week ago.
 

Screenshot 2024-12-16 at 11.52.00 PM.png

Separately, the company also recently announced certain cruise cancellations that may impact its winter 2025-26 sailings, according to media reports.

NCLH stock is up 44% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

