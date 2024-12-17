Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Slides On Cancer Drug Development Halt, But Retail Remains Upbeat

The company stated that while clinical responses were observed, it decided to shift resources to its proprietary pipeline and collaborations with Eli Lilly.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Slides On Cancer Drug Development Halt, But Retail Remains Upbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 1:05 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 1:05 AM IST

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. fell more than 3% on Monday afternoon, after hitting intraday lows last seen over 10 months ago. 

The decline followed the company’s announcement to discontinue the independent development of its experimental drug FHD-286 in combination with decitabine for treating relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The company stated that while clinical responses were observed, it decided to shift resources to its proprietary pipeline and collaborations with Eli Lilly, including the clinical-stage SMARCA2 inhibitor FHD-909. 

CEO Adrian Gottschalk said the company would focus on other programs like Selective CBP, EP300, and ARID1B alongside Lilly-supported developments. 

FHTX sentiment and message volume Dec 16.png FHTX sentiment and message volume Dec 16 as of 2 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

Despite the setback, retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ as message volume surged, indicating optimism about Foghorn’s remaining programs and collaboration potential. 

Analysts at Jefferies lowered the stock’s price target to $14 from $18 but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, citing the decision to halt FHD-286 as “unsurprising.” 

The brokerage attributed this to the high efficacy benchmark set by venetoclax, the current standard of care for AML. 

Jefferies described FHD-909 as the company’s primary value driver. The new target implies a potential 180% upside from current levels.

Foghorn reported $267.4 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2024, which is expected to fund operations into 2027. 

However, the company’s stock has lost over 20% year-to-date, reflecting investor concerns about its clinical pipeline.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish Following Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish Following Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish Following Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish Following Analyst Upgrade

WISeKey Stock Rockets To Over Two-Year Highs On SpaceX-Backed Satellite Launch: Retail Sees ‘Major Growth’ Ahead

WISeKey Stock Rockets To Over Two-Year Highs On SpaceX-Backed Satellite Launch: Retail Sees ‘Major Growth’ Ahead

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Slides On Cancer Drug Development Halt, But Retail Remains Upbeat

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Slides On Cancer Drug Development Halt, But Retail Remains Upbeat

Bloom Energy Stock In Spotlight After BTIG Hikes Price Target To $30 From $20: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Bloom Energy Stock In Spotlight After BTIG Hikes Price Target To $30 From $20: Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Recent Stories

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish Following Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish Following Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish Following Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish Following Analyst Upgrade

WISeKey Stock Rockets To Over Two-Year Highs On SpaceX-Backed Satellite Launch: Retail Sees ‘Major Growth’ Ahead

WISeKey Stock Rockets To Over Two-Year Highs On SpaceX-Backed Satellite Launch: Retail Sees ‘Major Growth’ Ahead

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Slides On Cancer Drug Development Halt, But Retail Remains Upbeat

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Slides On Cancer Drug Development Halt, But Retail Remains Upbeat

US 5 people, including suspect shooter, dead after mass shooting at Wisconsin Christian school (WATCH) snt

US: 5 people, including suspect shooter, dead after mass shooting at Wisconsin Christian school (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon