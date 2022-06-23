Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Red-hot Janhvi Kapoor's sexy shimmery backless gown is the perfect date night outfit

    First Published Jun 23, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner diva in this stunning red shimmery dress as she gears up to promote GoodLuck Jerry.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor has been on a promotional spree ahead of her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry’s release. The actress has been leaving no stone unturned in order to promote her upcoming. Every second day, Janhvi is seen busy with her promotional activities, and amidst this, the actress has been seen showing the best side of her fashion.

    Janhvi Kapoor’s outfits for promotional events have become a topic of discussion. Whether it is the Indigo print ensemble that she wore recently or the backless red shimmery dress she wore on Thursday, Janhvi’s promotional looks are setting up some major fashion goals.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor shared a slew of pictures in a sizzling hot red backless gown that came with a thigh-high slit. With this shimmery backless gown, Janhvi has once again stunned her fans, looking absolutely hot and sexy in the pictures. The pictures from her latest photoshoot are so hot that even her friend and colleague Sara Ali Khan could not keep herself from commenting on the pictures.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor looks too hot to handle in these 7 sexy pictures

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    In the pictures that Janhvi Kapoor shared on her Instagram, she is seen oozing oomph in a red shimmery gown that with a spaghetti strap, a thigh-high slit and was backless. She paired her stunning gown with knee-high boots. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, “if #Jerry was a cherry.” 

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan, who scored more on the hotness meter in that sexy black dress?

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Meanwhile, the first poster of ‘Goodluck Jeery’ was released recently. Since then, fans of Janhvi Kapoor have been eagerly waiting to see her in an all-new avatar on the screens.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai and is said to be a remake of a South film.

    NCB files charge sheet against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case drb

    Let us rob like Indians do Rana Daggubati on Money Heist Indian remake drb

    Kashmiri artist's rabab rendition on Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' will make your day; watch - gps

    Hansal Mehta lauds OTT platforms says never been a better time to be a filmmaker drb

    Exclusive: Film producer Neeraj talks about LGBTQ films, Article 377, same-sex marriages, and more RBA

    Shopify unveils 100 new features including NFTs collaborates with Twitter to grow online gcw

    Want to WhatsApp someone without saving their number Here s how to do it gcw

    PM Modi busy toppling Maha govt: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over Assam floods - adt

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Sarfaraz Khan century ensures Mumbai fightback against Madhya Pradesh MP on Day 2-ayh

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Unique mountain biking festival kicks off snt

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

