Red-hot Janhvi Kapoor's sexy shimmery backless gown is the perfect date night outfit

Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner diva in this stunning red shimmery dress as she gears up to promote GoodLuck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor has been on a promotional spree ahead of her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry’s release. The actress has been leaving no stone unturned in order to promote her upcoming. Every second day, Janhvi is seen busy with her promotional activities, and amidst this, the actress has been seen showing the best side of her fashion. Janhvi Kapoor’s outfits for promotional events have become a topic of discussion. Whether it is the Indigo print ensemble that she wore recently or the backless red shimmery dress she wore on Thursday, Janhvi’s promotional looks are setting up some major fashion goals.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a slew of pictures in a sizzling hot red backless gown that came with a thigh-high slit. With this shimmery backless gown, Janhvi has once again stunned her fans, looking absolutely hot and sexy in the pictures. The pictures from her latest photoshoot are so hot that even her friend and colleague Sara Ali Khan could not keep herself from commenting on the pictures. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor looks too hot to handle in these 7 sexy pictures

In the pictures that Janhvi Kapoor shared on her Instagram, she is seen oozing oomph in a red shimmery gown that with a spaghetti strap, a thigh-high slit and was backless. She paired her stunning gown with knee-high boots. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, “if #Jerry was a cherry.” ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan, who scored more on the hotness meter in that sexy black dress?

Meanwhile, the first poster of ‘Goodluck Jeery’ was released recently. Since then, fans of Janhvi Kapoor have been eagerly waiting to see her in an all-new avatar on the screens.

