Esha Gupta’s sexy bodycon dress's price will leave you stunned! Check out her hot pics

Esha Gupta recently donned French label ‘Elisabetta Franchi’s white bodycon dress that flaunted her curvy body. But the price of the dress is capable of burning your pockets and how!

Iamge: Esha Gupta/Instagram



Esha Gupta makes fans go crazy with her bold looks. No matter what kind of photoshoot she is doing, Esha is seen impressing her social media fans and followers in plunging necklines to bodycon dresses and bikinis. Recently, Esha Gupta shared a new set of pictures from one of her photoshoots. In this, Esha is seen wearing a white dress that perfectly sticks to her body and shows off her curves. The oh-so-hot dress is definitely on every young lady’s shopping list but the price of it may give you a minor heart attack!

Iamge: Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta posed wearing a white-coloured body-fitting dress. The bodycon comes with a halter neck and sleeveless design that makes Esha look absolutely chic. Since the bodycon sits perfectly on Esha's body, it also helps in flaunting her curvy body!

Iamge: Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta's dress is a backless one with minute detailing done on the golden chain that hangs from behind, making the white maxi look completely stunning.

Iamge: Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta complemented this white maxi dress with neutral tone makeup that included going smoky brown on the eyes along with well-defined eyebrows. For hair, she opted for a wet look, pulling her hair sleekly back and striking some sensuous poses for the camera.

Iamge: Esha Gupta/Instagram