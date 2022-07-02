Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta’s sexy bodycon dress's price will leave you stunned! Check out her hot pics

    First Published Jul 2, 2022, 7:58 PM IST

    Esha Gupta recently donned French label ‘Elisabetta Franchi’s white bodycon dress that flaunted her curvy body. But the price of the dress is capable of burning your pockets and how!

    Iamge: Esha Gupta/Instagram


    Esha Gupta makes fans go crazy with her bold looks. No matter what kind of photoshoot she is doing, Esha is seen impressing her social media fans and followers in plunging necklines to bodycon dresses and bikinis. Recently, Esha Gupta shared a new set of pictures from one of her photoshoots. In this, Esha is seen wearing a white dress that perfectly sticks to her body and shows off her curves. The oh-so-hot dress is definitely on every young lady’s shopping list but the price of it may give you a minor heart attack!

    Iamge: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Esha Gupta posed wearing a white-coloured body-fitting dress. The bodycon comes with a halter neck and sleeveless design that makes Esha look absolutely chic. Since the bodycon sits perfectly on Esha’s body, it also helps in flaunting her curvy body!

    ALSO READ: Sharvari Wagh goes hot and busty in white lace top; adds oomph to her style

    Iamge: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Esha Gupta’s dress is a backless one with minute detailing done on the golden chain that hangs from behind, making the white maxi look completely stunning.

    ALSO READ: 7 red hot and sexy pictures of Disha Patani that set the internet ablaze

    Iamge: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Esha Gupta complemented this white maxi dress with neutral tone makeup that included going smoky brown on the eyes along with well-defined eyebrows. For hair, she opted for a wet look, pulling her hair sleekly back and striking some sensuous poses for the camera.

    Iamge: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    The sexy dress that Esha Gupta is wearing in the photos, is from the luxurious French label ‘Elisabetta Franchi’. While the dress looks completely stunning and sexy on her, know how much it costs?

    According to the French brand’s official website, the white Elisabetta Franchi dress that Esha Gupta is wearing, costs US$1202. This roughly converts to nearly a lakh or Rs 94,898.89, reportedly.

    Meanwhile, on Fridday, Esha Gupta posted a new set of pictures from her brunch date. The ‘Aashram 3’ actress look sizzling hot in a fuchsia pink crop top that came with a front open and only a button that kept her assets at bay from displaying.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages Here is why drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages? Here’s why

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Prajakta Koli dances to 'Nach Punjaban' while hanging from 54th Floor - gps

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Prajakta Koli dances to ‘Nach Punjaban’ while hanging from 54th Floor

    Rajpal Yadav accused of cheating Indore police issues notice to the actor drb

    Rajpal Yadav accused of cheating, Indore police issues notice to the actor

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh RBA

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh

    Dulquer Salmaan shooting for Sita Ramam in Kashmir; calls it 'dream location' RBA

    Dulquer Salmaan shooting for Sita Ramam in Kashmir; calls it 'dream location'

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages Here is why drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages? Here’s why

    It is a small, cold town - Neymar warned against move to Newcastle United by ex-Brazil international Edmundo-krn

    'It's a small, cold town' - Neymar warned against move to Newcastle by ex-Brazil international Edmundo

    Sharvari Wagh goes hot and busty in white lace top adds oomph to her style drb

    Sharvari Wagh goes hot and busty in white lace top; adds oomph to her style

    Udaipur murder 4 accused sent to 10 day NIA remand attacked by mob gcw

    Udaipur murder: 4 accused sent to 10-day NIA remand, attacked by mob

    Wriddhiman Saha granted NOC by CAB; officially leaves Bengal cricket team-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha granted NOC by CAB; officially leaves Bengal cricket team

    Recent Videos

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon