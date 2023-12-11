ITA Awards 2023: Hrithik Roshan to Bhumi Pednekar, celebrities walk the red carpet in style

The Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA Awards) took place on Sunday night and many celebrities from television and Bollywood were present at the event.

The ITA Awards are an annual award event hosted by the Indian Television Academy to recognize achievements in Hindi-language television and OTT platforms.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan looked dreamy in an pink, off-shoulder, cutout gown. She completed her look with a pair of earring and had her hair neatly tied in a ponytail.

Randeep Hooda

For the Awards ceremony, Randeep Hooda was suited up in all black while he walked the red carpet in style.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was a perfect mix of class and elegance as she opted for a blue off-shoulder gown and wrapped a silver necklace around her neck.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala looked simple and beautiful in a grey and black saree that had flowers printed all over and shimmer on it's borders.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma kept his look casual wearing an oversized blue coat and pants of the same colour. He opted for a white pair of shoes to complete his look.

Rohit Shetty

Indian film director Rohit Shetty graced the ITA Awards ceremony in a black shirt and wore a grey suit above it.

Daisy Shah

Actress Daisy Shah looked beautiful in a purple gown that came with silver working and a high slit. She kept her hair wet and open.

Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was at the ITA Awards with his father Rakesh Roshan and the two twined in blue suits.

Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal

Actor Aditya Seal walked the red carpet with his wife Anushka Ranjan. She wore a cream and black gown while Aditya opted for an all black suit.

Jeetendra

Vetran actor Jeetendra was at the ITA Awards in a black shirt and pants and wore a maroon check coat to complete his look.