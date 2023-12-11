Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ITA Awards 2023: Hrithik Roshan to Bhumi Pednekar, celebrities walk the red carpet in style

    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 8:19 AM IST

    The Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA Awards) took place on Sunday night and many celebrities from television and Bollywood were present at the event.

    article_image1

    The ITA Awards are an annual award event hosted by the Indian Television Academy to recognize achievements in Hindi-language television and OTT platforms.

    article_image2

    Radhika Madan

    Radhika Madan looked dreamy in an pink, off-shoulder, cutout gown. She completed her look with a pair of earring and had her hair neatly tied in a ponytail. 

    article_image3

    Randeep Hooda

    For the Awards ceremony, Randeep Hooda was suited up in all black while he walked the red carpet in style. 

    article_image4

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar was a perfect mix of class and elegance as she opted for a blue off-shoulder gown and wrapped a silver necklace around her neck. 

    article_image5

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    Sobhita Dhulipala looked simple and beautiful in a grey and black saree that had flowers printed all over and shimmer on it's borders. 

    article_image6

    Vijay Varma

    Vijay Varma kept his look casual wearing an oversized blue coat and pants of the same colour. He opted for a white pair of shoes to complete his look. 

    article_image7

    Rohit Shetty

    Indian film director Rohit Shetty graced the ITA Awards ceremony in a black shirt and wore a grey suit above it. 

    article_image8

    Daisy Shah

    Actress Daisy Shah looked beautiful in a purple gown that came with silver working and a high slit. She kept her hair wet and open. 

    article_image9

    Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan

    Hrithik Roshan was at the ITA Awards with his father Rakesh Roshan and the two twined in blue suits. 

    article_image10

    Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal

    Actor Aditya Seal walked the red carpet with his wife Anushka Ranjan. She wore a cream and black gown while Aditya opted for an all black suit.

    article_image11

    Jeetendra

    Vetran actor Jeetendra was at the ITA Awards in a black shirt and pants and wore a maroon check coat to complete his look.

