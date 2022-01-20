'It is not divorce', says Dhanush's father on son's separation from Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa

Kollywood star Dhanush's father reacts to his son's separation from Aishwaryaa. He calls it 'a family quarrel and not divorce'

Tamil star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced a few days ago that they parted ways after 18 years of marriage. The duo announced their separation with an official statement on their respective social media handles. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have Yatra and Linga's sons; the duo has plans to co-parent them.



While Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have mentioned that they are divorced, Dhanush’s father, Kasthuri Raja, also a Tamil filmmaker, has termed the estranged couple’s separation as “a family quarrel" he also refused the duo heading for a divorce.



In a recent interview with local Tamil newspaper Dailythandhi, Kasthuri Raja said his son Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s separation was only because of disagreement. The filmmaker called it a family dispute that usually takes place between a married couple and not a divorce, Kasthuri Raja stated.

Dhanush’s father further said, “Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are in Hyderabad, not in Chennai; hence I called them and gave some important advice." It is also reported that, even Rajinikanth, tried to make amends between the couple and settle down the issue.



However, Dhanush avoided meeting his father-in-law Rajinikanth and stayed away from the home as he didn't want to disrespect the superstar. The latest report indicates that Dhanush's workaholic nature might have created issues between the two. A source close to the couple has disclosed that Dhanush work comes first before anything else. Dhanush's work and travelling between cities or his outdoor film shoots have taken a toll on his personal life.



