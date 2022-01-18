Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth’s daughter; watch

Actor Dhanush and Rajinikanth’s daughter have announced their split from 18 years of their marriage, breaking millions of hearts.

Actor Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of south superstar Rajinikanth, announced their separation on social media on Monday. Ever since the news about their split from 18 years of their marriage had made it to the fore, their fans have been heartbroken.

Some of the fans of Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush have been revisiting old videos of the couple that are available on social media. A few fans spotted an old video wherein Dhanush is singing a song to Aishwaryaa, at a party. The song that he is singing is Rajinikanth’s Petta song, Ilamai Thirumbuthe. In this old video, Dhanush is seen tip-toeing his way to Aishwaryaa as he sings and dances, while a shy and blushing Aishwaryaa stands at a corner.

Sharing the video, one of the social media users wrote about how heartbreaking it is to watch the video of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa who appear to be a lot in love in the said video. The fan also hoped that everything falls back in place.

Another user recalled the time when Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had announced their wedding, saying that the news came as a shock to him back then. In the same tweet, the user mentioned how after “17 years and two kids”, their split announcement brings him another shock.

Most of the fans of the couple were left shocked and dismayed by the news of their separation. There were many fans who hoped that the couple returns together, but at the same time, also wished them luck for their future.

If you have not watched the video already, watch it here; it will surely melt your hearts:

On Monday, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had issued similar statements on their respective social media handles, announcing that they have decided to part ways after 18 years of their marriage.