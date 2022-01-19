  • Facebook
    Why Dhanush divorced Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth? What ended their 18-year marriage; reason is out

    First Published Jan 19, 2022, 1:04 PM IST
    Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's decision to end their 18 years long marriage has shocked their fans and the entire film industry. What can be the reason? Read this

    Tamil actor Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth shocked fans with their separation announcement, made last night on January 17. They were the most loved pair in Kollywood (Tamil film industry). Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have been married for 18 years-long and have two sons named Yatra and Linga.
     

    The power couple, Dhanush and Rajnikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa have asked to be left alone and given their privacy in this challenging time. But who will listen to them? Social media users are looking out for reasons behind their divorce and thinking aloud their thoughts about what could have gone wrong between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa.
     

    The latest report published in India Today, indicates that Dhanush's workaholic nature might have created problems between the two. A source close to the couple has revealed that Dhanush work comes first before anything else.

    Many times, Dhanush's work and travelling between countries/cities or his outdoor film shoots have taken a toll on his family/personal life. Also Read: Did Ram Gopal Varma taunt Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split, call them 'good trend setters'?

    Because of the same, he and Aishwaryaa would argue anytime. Hence he used to sign projects to stay away from home. The source also said that "Each time Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had any sort of friction, he'd go on to sign a new movie, possibly in a way to keep himself engaged in work."
     

    "It almost felt like he (Dhanush) was using his work to get away from his failing relationship/marriage, and it was obvious that it was taking a huge toll on them both," said the source.
     

    It was reported that the last six months were very tough for the couple. Dhanush's back-to-back films and other work commitments, new projects, OTT assignments have made things more difficult for the couple. Also Read: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth’s daughter; watch

