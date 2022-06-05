Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How could you cheat on Shakira? Angry fans ask Barcelona star Pique after couple confirm split

    Pop star Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué have called it quits after being in a relationship for 11 years. 

    News of pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish footballer Gerard Pique separating after 11 years of relationship has left fans shell-shocked.

    "We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple, who share two children, said in a statement released by Shakira's public relations firm. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

    This statement came a couple of days after a report in El Periodico stated that the world-renowned pop star caught Pique cheating with another woman a few weeks back, which has led to the alleged split. Following this, the Barca star moved out of the house that he shared with Shakira and lived in his bachelor pad for several weeks.

    The report added that Pique has been living a "party lifestyle" and regularly frequents nightclubs such as the Bling Bling and Patron in Barcelona with friend Riqui Puig and others. It also stated that the partying has seen Pique and his friend, accompanied by other women, as well as staying out until two and three in the morning.

    Although there is no confirmation if Pique did indeed cheat on Shakira, fans of the pop sensation are convinced that the Barcelona defender left her heartbroken. Some fans even trolled the footballer for his alleged act of cheating, asking him how could he do something like that to Shakira.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    The 45-year-old Colombian singer met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." The couple has two children, Sasha and Milan.

    While Shakira is one of the world's premier musical artists for her songs and live performances, Pique is one of European soccer's top defenders. 

    For a decade, the two were portrayed as two halves of a happy partnership that allowed both to continue thriving as extremely popular entertainers. The split now comes with both Shakira and Pique facing their own legal troubles.

    Shakira is facing a potential court trial on tax fraud charges in Spain. Prosecutors accuse her of failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. She has denied any wrongdoing, and her public relations firm says that she has paid back all that she owed.

    Pique, for his part, has been implicated in a probe by Spanish state prosecutors looking into the contracts behind the hosting of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Audios leaked to Spanish media point to a company run by the Barcelona defender, having received commissions worth several million euros for his part in taking the tournament to the Middle Eastern kingdom. The footballer denies any wrongdoing or a conflict of interest despite playing in the Super Cup.

