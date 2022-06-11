Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Shakira hire detectives to uncover Gerard Pique's infidelity? Details here

    First Published Jun 11, 2022, 9:35 PM IST

    Pop star Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique called it quits last week after being in a relationship for 11 years.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Pop star Shakira and her Spanish football partner Gerard Pique announced their separation after 11 years on June 4, sending fans of the couple into a tizzy. However, the couple, who have two children together, continue to hit the headlines with reports suggesting the Barcelona star cheated on the Colombian singer, which led to their separation.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    The Barcelona defender and the singer from Barranquilla were lauded as one of the strongest couples in the entertainment world. Though the couple were not married, fans dreamed of seeing them together for much longer. And now rumours around the reasons why the couple decided to go their separate ways continues to only grow.

    Image Credit: Shakira Instagram

    According to the TV show 'EL gordo y la flaca', Shakira allegedly hired a detective agency to uncover Pique's betrayal. Detectives of the agency reportedly followed the Barcelona star closely, and it is through them that the Colombian singer learnt about him cheating on her.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is also reported that Shakira could have in her possession photographs of Pique with the woman he allegedly cheated with. However, the chances of those alleged pictures are unlikely to come out in the open as the singer paid for them and for her privacy.

    Image Credit: La Traviesa official website

    These new details emerged a couple of days after it was reported that the footballer had met his 'special friend' several times since their first encounter. Journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez, who unveiled the love scandal first, claimed that La Traviesa, a famous nightclub in Barcelona, was reported to be the reunion spot between Pique and the woman.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    According to the journalists, Pique's alleged new girlfriend deleted her social media accounts, and sources close to the duo confirmed she had more than 300 posts on Instagram. "She's 22 years old, she's blonde, she's a student and an event model," they claimed earlier.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    Fa and Vazquez also claimed Pique's alleged new girlfriend's name begins with the letter C. "She has very defined cheekbones," Fa claims, describing the physique of Pique's apparent new partner. "She has a very defined face, she's not one of those girls with a doll's face. She's very childlike when she's wearing a basic t-shirt, but when she's dressed up she is very glamorous."

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    The Spanish media have put another woman on the scene as the possible cause of Shakira and Pique's separation, it would be the girlfriend of Riqui Puig. "She is a friend of Riqui Puig's girlfriend [Gemma Iglesias], who we assume was the one who introduced them," says El Periodico.

    Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram

    In May, Shakira travelled to Ibiza twice, with their children, Milan and Sasha, and a friend, but without Pique, who was injured and unavailable for his club Barcelona. The 45-year-old Colombian singer met the Barcelona defender while promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." While Shakira is one of the world's premier musical artists for her songs and live performances, Pique is one of European soccer's top defenders.

