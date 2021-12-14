Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in hospital? Pushpa star underwent COVID 19 test (Read Deets)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited a private hospital, Monday morning, December 13, which began gossip on her health condition; later actress' manager cleared the air

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was in the news for the last few months because of her divorced actor husband, is now grabbing the headlines due to her severe viral infection. A few hours ago, there were many reports of Samantha getting hospitalisation due to her serious health problem.



Some news reports say that Samantha had visited a private hospital on December 13, which started gossip on her health condition. It was also said that the actress underwent a Covid 19 test which was only done to rule out any possible infection.

But later on, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's manager Mahendra cleared the rumours about the actress's hospitalisation, a statement out denied any seriousness, rubbishing stories about her health. The actress had a slight cough, for which she visited a hospital. As a preventive action, she took a Covid test. The statement also mentioned that she just had a slight cough.



“Actress @Samanthaprabhu2 is healthy. She is taking rest at her home after undergoing a test at AIG Hospital due to a slight cough yesterday. Do not believe any rumours or social media gossips," Samantha’s manager told.



Besides this, Samantha is trending on the Internet because of her first-ever dance number Oo Antava for Pushpa with Allu Arjun. A case has been filed against Oo Antava by a men’s association for allegedly portraying men as lustful via the song's lyrics and picturization. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals secret of her perfect sexy figure; motivates fans to join gym