Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi, Huma Qureshi bag awards

Pratik Gandhi starrer ‘Scam 1992’ has bagged at least 10 awards out of the 14 nominations at the second edition of Filmfare OTT awards 2021, followed by Gullak season 2 and The Family Man 2. Here’s the list of all winners of the Filmfare Awards for OTT.

Ever since the pandemic hit the country, the entertainment industry largely suffered. However, it also gave a boom to the OTT platforms and the content that was being created for it, managing to cover up for the lack of the theatrical experience that people had been missing out on due to the Covid-19 situation and the lockdown. To appreciate the gems of the digital entertainment world, Filmfare hosted its second edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards, winners of which were declared on Friday.

In this year’s awards ceremony, Hansal Mehta ‘Scam 1992’ and TVF’s ‘Gullak Season 2’ stole the show by winning 10 and five awards respectively. Speaking of ‘Scam 1992’ which starred actor Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, the series had bagged a total of 14 nominations out of which it won in 10 categories.

Take a look at all the winners who won an award at the ceremony:

Achint Thakkar, Scam 1992 for Best Original Soundtrack

Scam 1992 for Best for Costume Design

Scam 1992 for Best Production Design

Scam 1992 for Best Background Music

Scam 1992 for Best Editing

Scam 1992 for Best VFX

Scam 1992 for Best Cinematographer

Family Man 2 for Best Original Story

Scam 1992 for Best Dialogue

Family Man 2 for Best Original Screenplay

Scam 1992 for Best Adaptive Screenplay

Bad Boy Billionaires for Best Non-Fiction Original

Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Gullak 2 for Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male)

Sunita Rajwar, Gullak 2 for Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female)

Sunil Grover, Sunflower for Best Actor Comedy Male (Critics)

Kani Kasruti, Ok Computer for Best Actor Comedy, Female (Critics)

Jameel Khan, Gullak 2 for Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male)

Geetanjali Kulkarni, Gullak 2 for Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female)

Gullak 2 for Best Comedy Series / Special

Amruta Subhash, Bombay Begums for Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series (female)

Sharib Hashmi, Family Man 2 for Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series (Male)

Radhika Madan, Ray for Best supporting actor, web original Female

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Serious Men for Best Actor web original, Male

Mirzapur 2 for Best Series, Critics

Suparn Verma, Family Man 2 for Best Director, Series (Critics)

Huma Qureshi, Maharani for Best Actor Drama series, Female

Manoj Bajpayee, Family Man 2 for Best Actor, Critics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Family Man 2 for Best Actor Drama Series (Female)

Pratik Gandhi, Scam 1992 for Best Actor Series (Male): Pratik Gandhi, Scam 1992

Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992 for Best Director Series

