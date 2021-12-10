  • Facebook
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals secret of her perfect sexy figure; motivates fans to join gym

    First Published Dec 10, 2021, 11:28 AM IST
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu once shared a picture of her on Instagram, which will undoubtedly motivate you to hit the gym; she is one of the most fittest actresses of South India.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on cloud nine after winning Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 for the best actor in drama series female in Filmfare OTT Awards 2021. She has also bagged an international film, ‘Arrangements of Love,’ directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame. 

    Samantha

    In the film, Samantha will be playing the role of a bisexual Tamil woman with strong-minded who runs her detective agency. She is also busy signing new ventures in South films and Bollywood too. She is currently working on two multilingual projects, of which one is titled Yashodha. 

    Today, Samantha's first item song from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa will release. Devi Sri Prasad has prepared a high-octane composition for Samantha's special song, and Ganesh Acharya has been in charge of choreographing this song. Besides Samantha the song also features Allu Arjun. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bhardwaj, and others in key roles and will release in theatres on December 24. 

    Samantha has once revealed her fitness secrets that will undoubtedly motivate you to hit the gym. The actress shared a pic of her from the gym on Instagram and captioned it, “U don’t get the perfect BU*T by just sitting on it ! Get up Get Moving, Get FIT, FIERCE and FABULOUS.”  Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Katrina Kaif, Deepika; actress is the 10th most searched female celebs of 2021

     

    Samantha is also very committed to staying healthy and never misses out on her training sessions. The Family Man 2 star never skips the gym and never compromises her workout. Usually, she does a ton of cardio exercises and weight training. 

     

    The reason behind Samantha’s radiant skin is her workouts, where she sweats out all the toxins in her body. After her intense workout sessions, she drinks vegan protein shake and water is essential as it keeps one hydrated. 

