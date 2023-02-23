Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji plays distressed mother separated from her kids in this powerful film

    Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is Rani Mukerji's first drama in many years. She portrays a Bengali woman who has had her kids, Shubh and Shuchi taken away by child protective authorities.

    Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer : Rani Mukerji plays a distressed mother separated from her children in this powerful film RBA
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rani Mukerji's forthcoming drama, has received its first trailer from Zee Studios. The story revolves around a Bengali woman who lives in Norway with her husband and two children. Her children, however, are taken away from her by child protective services.

    The video opens by vividly depicting Mrs. Chatterjee's new life in Norway. She leaves her homeland (Kolkata) to begin a new life in Norway with her family. She adores her children, Shubh and Shuchi. But one fateful day, two women took away her kids from her. She later learns that the government has taken the kids away from her after they decide that the Chatterjees have been unable to care for them adequately.

    The insufficiency is actually due to Norwegian officials' ignorance of Indian culture. They scowl as Mrs Chatterjee feeds her children by hand, sleeps in the same bed with them, or puts 'nazar' teekas on her children. 

    All of this, they argue, is enough to remove a mother from her children. Mrs Chatterjee, on the other hand, will not give up. She goes to court in Norway and India to fight for her rights and her children's rights, with or without her husband's help, who is more concerned with his citizenship status.

    Rani Mukerji says about the film, “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer.” Producer Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) shares, “It is a matter of pride and responsibility with which we have made our film and are delighted to bring the inimitable Rani Mukerji to our audiences.”

    Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios adds, "Zee Studios is committed towards backing content-driven and provocative stories and 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' is just the right film. Partnering with Rani and Emmay (Emmay Entertainment) on such an important film, that's based on a true incident and conveys the hardship of a mother who went against an entire country for her children, was creatively enriching."

    'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway,' directed by Ashima Chibber, is based on actual events. The film tells the narrative of an immigrant Indian mother's quest to reclaim custody of her children from the Norwegian foster care system and local judicial machinery.

    Earlier, the picture was scheduled to be released in theatres on March 3, 2023. The film was shot primarily in Estonia and portions of India by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. Rani Mukerji is also working on a book, which will be released on her birthday, March 21, 2023.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
