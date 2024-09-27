Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Anushka Shetty getting married to businessman? What we know so far

    Anushka Shetty is rumored to be getting married soon. An official announcement is expected shortly. Who is the groom-to-be?

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 12:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    Actress Anushka Shetty's marriage is an evergreen hot topic. At 42, she is not married. She shone as a Tollywood star heroine, but there were rumours that she was dating hero Prabhas.
     

    article_image2

    There were reports that Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' wedding was inevitable. The two have acted together in a maximum of four films. They paired up in the films Billa, Mirchi, Baahubali, and Baahubali 2. There was a strong argument that they would get married after the release of Baahubali 2.

    This question bothered Prabhas a lot during the promotions of the movie Saaho. Wherever he went, media representatives asked, "Is it true that you are marrying Anushka?" Prabhas clarified that they are just good friends and there is no other relationship between them. 

    article_image3

    Anushka Shetty

    Similarly, the argument that she was getting married to K Raghavendra Rao's son also came to the fore. Prakash, who fell in love and got married, later got divorced. There were reports that Anushka was married to him. This news turned out to be false. Recently, the news of Anushka's marriage is once again prominent on social media.

    Finally, Anushka is ready to get married. Her marriage is fixed with a businessman. Family members from both sides have spoken. An official announcement is expected soon. Although there is no official information about this, it is being widely publicized. 
     

    article_image4

    It is known that Anasuya is doing films carefully. After the release of Baahubali, Anushka did an experimental film titled Size Zero. She gained weight for her role in that movie. Anushka, who became very fat, could not return to normal. Despite her best efforts, she could not regain her former state.

    Anushka is not getting offers in star heroes' commercial films. Her out-of-shape body is also the reason for that. Also, Anushka is doing films carefully. She chooses only films that give importance to her character. She also focuses more on female-oriented films. 

    article_image5

    Last year, Anushka starrer Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty released and became a hit. Naveen Polishetty acted as the hero. Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty was made as a romantic love entertainer. Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty acted well and impressed.

    Currently, Anushka is doing a film with director Krish. The title of this project is Ghati. Krish, who withdrew from the Hari Hara Veera Mallu project, is directing Ghati. It is reported that Anushka is playing a powerful role in this film. Anushka played a challenging role in Krish's earlier film Vedam. 
     

    article_image6

    It is known that Anushka acted as a prostitute. Allu Arjun and Manchu Manoj acted as heroes in the movie Vedam. Deeksha Seth is another heroine. The movie Vedam received critical acclaim. It did not play well commercially. It remains to be seen how Ghati, the second film coming in the Krish-Anushka combo, will be.. 

