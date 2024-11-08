Why do onions make you cry? Here's the answer

When we cut onions, tears stream from our eyes. But do you know why this happens? Find out here.

Onions are a staple in every kitchen. Many people eat onions raw, while others prefer them in salads. We already know that eating onions has many health benefits.

Why cutting onions makes you cry

But when we cut onions, tears start to flow from our eyes. It also causes eye irritation. Have you ever wondered why tears flow from our eyes when we cut onions? The answer is explained in detail in this post.

Why Do Onions Cause Tears?

According to experts, a chemical is responsible for the watering of the eyes when we cut onions. Yes, the chemical syn-propanethial-S-oxide present in onions is the main reason for tears when cutting onions. Because it affects the tear glands of the eyes, which is why tears start to come from the eyes.

Is it dangerous? According to experts, cutting onions causes eye irritation and watery eyes. Sometimes it even causes blurred vision. But this is only temporary. It does not cause any major damage to the eyes, however, it is best to use special glasses to protect your eyes before cutting large quantities of onions. Because if you experience prolonged eye irritation or any other problem, you may have to see an ophthalmologist.

How to avoid tears when cutting onions? Refrigerate the onion for a while before cutting it. Doing this will prevent the chemical from the onion from spreading in the air and your eyes will not water. It is also good to open the windows when you cut onions. Because doing this will prevent the chemical from the onion from staying in the room too much, and your eyes will not burn.

Latest Videos