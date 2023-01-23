Is Alia Bhatt PREGNANT again? Here’s the truth

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt is expecting her second baby with Ranbir Kapoor after Raha? Social media users are speculating that Alia is expecting her second child; however, here's the real story

    Alia Bhatt, who became a mother last year, is again in the news after an entertainment website reported that she is pregnant again. A top media outlet recently reported that Alia and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their second child after daughter Raha.

    This piece quickly went viral, with rumour mills abuzz with rumours of Alia's second pregnancy. However, the claim was later shown to be untrue, and the actress is not pregnant.
     

    According to Bollywoodlife, Alia just debuted her new maternity line for her apparel company, and her presence at the event fueled pregnancy rumours. The actress participated in a photo session for her clothing line and posted photos from it on social media. Alia wore loose and comfortable attire, and her photos in baggy clothes had admirers wondering if she was pregnant again.
     

    Alia and Ranbir had their first child, daughter Raha, three months after their wedding in November last year. A few days earlier, the couple and Neetu Kapoor conducted a welcome session with the paparazzi, where they showed them Raha's first image and asked them not to photograph her till she turned two.

    Previously, in an interview with Variety, Alia spoke about embracing parenthood and shared how her outlook on life altered after giving birth to Raha. "It's transformed the way I look at things," she remarked. I just think my heart is little more open than it was previously. I'm not sure what kind of change that will bring. But we'll have to wait and see. "I'm looking forward to seeing how that trip unfolds."

    Talking about Alia Bhatt's second pregnancy, we're sure the actress would be irritated by these bogus rumours and will opt not to respond. On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, she is preparing for the release of her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stones with Gal Gadot, and she is preparing for Brahmastra 2 alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor.

