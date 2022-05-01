Video: Janhvi Kapoor copies Rekha’s iconic dance moves; take a look

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of herself dancing to Rekha's popular song on her Instagram account.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses of her time. Fans like her for everything she does, from her acting to her charming appearance, to her social media posts and they demonstrate their affection for her every time she publishes photos or videos on social media.



The actress also released a dancing video on her Instagram account today, and we have to say, she looked stunning as she emulated Rekha's legendary dance movements from 'In Ankhon Ki Masti.' We must confess that you would be unable to take your gaze away from her. (Video)



janhvi-kapoor

Janhvi is seen sitting on the floor in a fancy Anarkali suit without makeup. The actress looked beautiful, and her hair was pulled back into a single ponytail. As she danced to Rekha's famous song 'In ankhon ki masti', her expressions, dancing skills, and elegance were all flawless.



Sharing this video, Janhvi wrote, “#tb to 2 years ago, one of my first बैठकी भाव attempts. Miss it :( Happy international dance day everyone! Even though I’m 2 days late.” Shanaya Kapoor took to the comments section and posted several heart emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor has several fascinating projects in the works. She will soon be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi.