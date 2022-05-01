Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajith to Vijay to Rajinikanth to Dhanush; know who is the richest among Tamil Actors

    First Published May 1, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

    Tamil cinema is known for producing films and web series that have a lasting impact on society and the public. So, we list some of Tamil cinema's richest actors.

    Tamil cinema is known for producing amazing films and web series that have a lasting impact on society and the public. We've recently seen great movies and programmes like Jai Bhim, Doctor, Sarpatta Parambarai, and Navarasa. And the teams and performers that made these productions feasible are deserving of every praise. These films had some of our most talented and well-liked performers, and we're curious to see how their success transferred to them. Here's a list of some of Tamil cinema's richest actors.
     

    Rajinikanth: The actor has a cult following and is revered by many. His estimated net worth is $50 million.

    Vikram: He began his career as a model before going on to appear in films like Anniyan, Kadaram Kondan, Raavan, and Iru Mugan. According to reports, the actor's net worth is $20 million.
     

    Vijay Thalapathy is a director who turns his pictures into absolute gold. He is, without a doubt, one of the wealthiest Tamil actors of our day. Thalapathy is said to have a net worth of $56 million.

    Vijay Sethupathi's newest film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, was highly appreciated by reviewers and the public. The actor's net worth is estimated to be between $12 and $15 million.
     

    Because of his performance in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Karthi Sivakumar was won the Filmfare Award South for Best Actor, and films like Kadaikutty Singam, Sulthan, Kaatru Veliyidai, and Oopiri received a lot of praise from critics and audiences. The actor's net worth is estimated to be between $12 and $13 million.

    Ajith's net worth is estimated to be $25 million. And with good reason: the actor consistently delivers excellent action films. Kandukondain Kandukondain, Yennai Arindhaal, and Valimai have all raised his profile.

    Dhanush: He's proven to be an amazing star in films like Aadukalam and Maryan, as well as Raanjhanaa. Dhanush is said to have a net worth of $20 million.
     

    Kamal Haasan is said to have a net worth of $100 million. In March, Kamal finished filming for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Vikram.' The film's post-production and promotion work, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent parts, is now underway.
     

    Suriya is regarded as a legend in the cinema industry. As a result, it's very clear why he's on this list. Suriya Sivakumar is said to have a net worth of $25 million.

    DISCLAIMER: The above data is sourced from various websites and media reports. Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the facts.

