IPL 2023: With RR's Yuzvvendra Chahal rocking, wife Dhanashree Verma sizzles in Indian attire (SEXY PICTURES)

IPL 2023: With RR's Yuzvvendra Chahal rocking, wife Dhanashree Verma sizzles in Indian attire
IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal has been a great hit for Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, has decided to rule social media in Indian attire. Check out her adorable pictures in the same.
With the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) up and running, former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) is off to a dominant start, winning a couple and losing one in its three ties so far, as it is placed atop the points table. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also been a hit for the side, being its highest wicket-taker, holding eight.
As Chahal continues to rule on the field, his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, has also decided to lead herself on social media, and that too in Indian attires. In her most contemporary look in the same outfit, she is seen wearing a simple salwar kameez of a light colour, which gives her an uncomplicated yet cute desi look.
Considering her former Indian looks, here, Dhanashree is seen donning another form of salwar, as she looks stunning, to say the least.
Speaking of Indian attires, nothing can outperform a traditional saree, and it is even more attractive when it's black. Just check out Dhanashree's picture above, and we will leave the rest to you to opine.
In another traditional Indian look, Dhanashree sports a unique traditional outfit that we cannot recall. But indeed, she looks attractive to the fullest.
Dhanashree is a hit in both salwar and saree, and as for the image above, she looks even more appealing if the salwar is red.