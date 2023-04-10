Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: With RR's Yuzvvendra Chahal rocking, wife Dhanashree Verma sizzles in Indian attire (SEXY PICTURES)

    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 7:16 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal has been a great hit for Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, has decided to rule social media in Indian attire. Check out her adorable pictures in the same.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    With the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) up and running, former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) is off to a dominant start, winning a couple and losing one in its three ties so far, as it is placed atop the points table. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also been a hit for the side, being its highest wicket-taker, holding eight.

    As Chahal continues to rule on the field, his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, has also decided to lead herself on social media, and that too in Indian attires. In her most contemporary look in the same outfit, she is seen wearing a simple salwar kameez of a light colour, which gives her an uncomplicated yet cute desi look.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Considering her former Indian looks, here, Dhanashree is seen donning another form of salwar, as she looks stunning, to say the least.

    article_image3

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Speaking of Indian attires, nothing can outperform a traditional saree, and it is even more attractive when it's black. Just check out Dhanashree's picture above, and we will leave the rest to you to opine.

    ALSO SEE: IPL 2023 - RR star Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's black fashion sense delights fans (SEXY PICTURES)

    article_image4

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    In another traditional Indian look, Dhanashree sports a unique traditional outfit that we cannot recall. But indeed, she looks attractive to the fullest.

    article_image5

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Dhanashree is a hit in both salwar and saree, and as for the image above, she looks even more appealing if the salwar is red.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: As Hardik Pandya undergoes intense workout, wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya enjoy in the swimming pool (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: As Pandya undergoes intense workout, wife Natasa and son Agastya enjoy in the swimming pool (WATCH)

    Style icon Urfi Javed gives clarificantion on her controversial 'Ranbir bhaad me jaye' remark vma

    Style icon Urfi Javed gives clarification on her controversial 'Ranbir bhaad me jaye' remark

    Happy Siblings Day 2023: Kangana Ranaut recalls getting thrashed by sister Rangoli Chandel as a child

    Happy Siblings Day 2023: Kangana Ranaut recalls getting thrashed by sister Rangoli Chandel as a child

    Shefali Shah shares horrifying story about being 'touched inappropriately' in market; know details vma

    Shefali Shah shares horrifying story about being 'touched inappropriately' in market; know details

    Zee Cine Awards 2023: Varun Dhawan received whopping Rs 5 crores to host and perform at show AHA

    Zee Cine Awards 2023: Varun Dhawan received whopping Rs 5 crores to host and perform at show

    Recent Stories

    Google accidentally paid Rs 80,000 to some users through Gpay Check out all details gcw

    Google accidentally paid Rs 80,000 to some users; Check out all details

    IPL 2023, DC vs MI preview: Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs MI: In search of maiden triumph, Delhi and Mumbai expect local talent to deliver

    No one can encroach even pin's tip worth of our land': Union Home Minister Amit Shah AJR

    'No one can encroach even pin's tip worth of our land': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    IPL 2023: As Hardik Pandya undergoes intense workout, wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya enjoy in the swimming pool (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: As Pandya undergoes intense workout, wife Natasa and son Agastya enjoy in the swimming pool (WATCH)

    Aamna Sharif sets mercury boiling in these sexy photos (SEE PICTURES) AHA

    Aamna Sharif sets mercury boiling in these sexy photos (SEE PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon