IPL 2023: Dhanashree Verma's latest SEXY PICTURES are sure to inspire hubby Yuzvendra Chahal for RR

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal has had a decent time with Rajasthan Royals. However, his wife, Dhanashree Verma, posts exotic pictures to inspire him. Check out her latest ones.

Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has had a great time with the ball for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While he is the side's top wicket-taker this season, the team dominates atop the points table, winning four contests. Meanwhile, Chahal's dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, is posting magnificent pictures to keep him inspired.

Considering her latest photo, Dhanashree is seen wearing a yellow floral dress and gazes against the setting sun, while she indeed looks stunning. "When a flower doesn't bloom, you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower," she captioned.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE