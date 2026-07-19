Amitabh Bachchan remains one of the most decorated names in National Film Awards history with six honours. His achievements include the Best Newcomer award for Saat Hindustani, four Best Actor awards for Agneepath, Black, Paa and Piku, along with recognition as the producer of Paa, which won Best Hindi Feature Film. He was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Five-Time National Award Winners

Several legendary performers have won five National Awards during their careers.

Shabana Azmi earned five Best Actress awards for Ankur, Arth, Khandhar, Paar and Godmother, making her one of India's most celebrated actresses.

Prakash Raj collected five National Awards through a mix of acting and production achievements, including Best Supporting Actor, Special Mention, Special Jury recognition, Best Actor and a producer's award for Best Kannada Feature Film.

Kamal Haasan also has five National Awards, beginning with Best Child Artist for Kalathur Kannamma, followed by three Best Actor honours and recognition as the producer of Thevar Magan.

Mohanlal completed his five-award collection with Special Mention, two Best Actor awards, a producer's honour for Vanaprastham and a Special Jury Award. He was later honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2023.

Four-Time National Award Winners

Mammootty now shares the four-award milestone with Ajay Devgn, Dhanush and Kangana Ranaut.

Ajay Devgn has won three Best Actor awards for Zakhm, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, while also receiving a producer's award for Tanhaji.

Dhanush has earned two Best Actor awards for Aadukalam and Asuran, along with producer honours for Kaakaa Muttai and Visaranai.

Kangana Ranaut has received four National Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Fashion and Best Actress honours for Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and the combined recognition for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

Mammootty's National Award Journey

Mammootty's National Award journey spans nearly four decades. He first won Best Actor in 1989 for Mathilukal and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha. His second came in 1993 for Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan, followed by another Best Actor award for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1998. His latest honour for Brahmayugam further strengthens his reputation as one of India's finest actors.

A Celebration of Excellence in Indian Cinema

The latest National Film Awards once again highlighted the diversity of Indian cinema by recognising talent across multiple languages and industries. Mammootty's latest achievement not only celebrates his remarkable career but also places him alongside some of the greatest names in Indian film history. His fourth National Award is another testament to his consistency, versatility and enduring impact on Indian cinema.