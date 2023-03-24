Indian Sports honors 2023: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone amps up style factor at event

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    It was a star-studded night full of glamor, bollywood celebrities, and a lot of extravaganza at the coveted Indian sports honors 2023. The prominent A-lister stars just elevated the fashion level with their refined and breathtaking ensemble outfits.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    While events like these are rare, it was a big turn-up for the Bollywood industry at the Indian sports honors 2023 event. Lets us all glance at the top-notch style game, with the charismatic and magnetic presence of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and so on.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also looked stunning. While Virat opted for an all-black formal outfit, Anushka Sharma opted for a long purple gown with a slit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a traditional black saree as she made an appearance with husband-actor Ranveer Singh and father Prakash Padukone at the event. Ranveer opted for a formal black outfit and, Prakash Padukone also looked dapper in a formal black outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ajay Devgn looked dapper in a formal black blazer and pants, with a white shirt and transparent glasses.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rhea Chakraborty also turned up at the event. She looked gorgeous in a dark blue ensemble gown with ruffled feathers and open highlighted tresses.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    OTT star Bhuvan Bam who won the hearts of fans with an impressive performance in 'Taaza Khabar' on Disney + Hotstar, looked stylish in an all-black ensemble formal outfit with a white shirt and black glasses on his eyes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh also looked stunning on the red carpet. Maheep wore a shimmery black short dress, while Seema wore a formal white pant suit with a black crop top.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Neha Dhupia also made an appearance on the red carpet with husband-actor Angad Bedi. Neha looked stylish in a grey satin material ensemble outfit, while Angad looked dapper in an all-blue formal outfit with a white shirt.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Abhishek Bachchan looked stylish and hunk in an all-black three-piece formal outfit with black glasses.

