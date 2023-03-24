Indian Sports honors 2023: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone amps up style factor at event

It was a star-studded night full of glamor, bollywood celebrities, and a lot of extravaganza at the coveted Indian sports honors 2023. The prominent A-lister stars just elevated the fashion level with their refined and breathtaking ensemble outfits.

While events like these are rare, it was a big turn-up for the Bollywood industry at the Indian sports honors 2023 event. Lets us all glance at the top-notch style game, with the charismatic and magnetic presence of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and so on.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also looked stunning. While Virat opted for an all-black formal outfit, Anushka Sharma opted for a long purple gown with a slit.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a traditional black saree as she made an appearance with husband-actor Ranveer Singh and father Prakash Padukone at the event. Ranveer opted for a formal black outfit and, Prakash Padukone also looked dapper in a formal black outfit.

Ajay Devgn looked dapper in a formal black blazer and pants, with a white shirt and transparent glasses.

Rhea Chakraborty also turned up at the event. She looked gorgeous in a dark blue ensemble gown with ruffled feathers and open highlighted tresses.

OTT star Bhuvan Bam who won the hearts of fans with an impressive performance in 'Taaza Khabar' on Disney + Hotstar, looked stylish in an all-black ensemble formal outfit with a white shirt and black glasses on his eyes.

Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh also looked stunning on the red carpet. Maheep wore a shimmery black short dress, while Seema wore a formal white pant suit with a black crop top.

Neha Dhupia also made an appearance on the red carpet with husband-actor Angad Bedi. Neha looked stylish in a grey satin material ensemble outfit, while Angad looked dapper in an all-blue formal outfit with a white shirt.

