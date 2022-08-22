House of the Dragon Episode 1 LEAKED: HBO's much-awaited prequel of 'GOT' unfortunately on Torrent Sites
'House of the Dragon' was leaked online and made the rounds on Twitter, torrent sites and piracy networks ahead of release. This follows HBO requesting a DMCA after two Redditors exposed the whole season's narrative.
The first episode of House of the Dragon has leaked on torrent sites and other networks, allowing for piracy in varying quality versions. Because House of the Dragon is available immediately online — on HBO Max and Disney+ Hotstar — authentic pirated versions have good video and audio quality.
According to TechRadar, 'House of the Dragon' episode 1 should have aired on HBO Max on Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. With the episode generating so much attention on BitTorrent, most fans will have received early access to the first episode.
Earlier, rumours circulated on Twitter that HBO was on the lookout for the leaked parties. According to TorrentFreak, Patrick Perkins, Senior Vice President, Chief Intellectual Property Counsel for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., filed filings in a California court on behalf of the network.
The first leaked version of House of the Dragon episode 1 appeared on torrent sites at about 8:20 am IST on Sunday, August 21 over 24 hours before the official release in full-HD 1080p resolution with surround sound audio. (House of the Dragon launches on HBO Max wherever it is accessible on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, and at 6:30 a.m. IST on Disney+ Hotstar in India.) Because TV broadcasts are more easily captured than movies on the large screen, high-definition piracy is an ongoing problem.
House of the Dragon is a fantasy series created by Ryan Condal (Colony) and George R.R. Martin – the latter being the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, the series of books that inspired the eight-season-long Game of Thrones. It depicts the beginning of the demise of House Targaryen, culminating in the infamous Targaryen succession conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons. Also Read: IS ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ BETTER THAN ‘GAME OF THRONES’? REVIEWS ARE IN; READ FEEDBACK FROM TOP CRITICS
Unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will employ various time jumps during its 10-episode first season, with performers switching roles throughout. Season 2 of the Thrones spin-off might have an anthology structure. Also Read: Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Know Telugu star's net worth, salary, cars, property and more
Paddy Considine stars as King Viserys I Targaryen, Matt Smith as Viserys' younger brother and heir presumptive Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock as Viserys' firstborn child Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke and Emily Carey as Rhaenyra's best friend Lady Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as famous seafarer Lord Corlys
The first episode of House of the Dragon will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on August 22 at 6:30 a.m. IST. Every Monday at 6:30 a.m. through October 24th, new episodes will show.
