Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Know Telugu star's net worth, salary, cars, property and more

The total net worth of Tollywood superstar Chiranjeev is estimated to be $200 Million, approximately 1550 Crore Indian Rupees. Today he turns 67.



Today, 22 August, marks the 67th birthday of Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, better known as Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi, who was born in the Andhra Pradesh region of Mogalthur, quickly established himself as one of the most diverse artists in the Telugu cinema business.



Chiranjeevi was a student at the Madras Film Institute when he made his public debut in the Andhra Pradesh Republic Day Parade Ballet in 1976. In 1978, he made his film debut with Pranam Khareedu. After that, he acted in other films, including I Love You and Idi Katha Kaadu.

Chiranjeevi needs no introduction as the name is enough to describe his personality. He redefined acting in Indian cinema and raised the standard of art with his performance with his serious acting skills.

With such a significant profit and earnings, Chiranjeevi is constantly at the top of the list regarding sharing, charity, and social activity.

Chiranjeevi is also among the biggest taxpayers in the country when it comes to paying income tax. Chiranjeevi has played various significant parts in films, making him one of the industry's most versatile and brilliant actors.

Chiranjeevi lives in Hyderabad's exclusive Jubilee Hills neighbourhood. And he recently bought a house in Bangalore. This Real Estate Property is estimated to be worth roughly Rs.28 Crores.



Chiranjeevi earns an estimated salary of Rs 45 Crore Per Year, and his total net worth is around $200 Million (₹ 1550 Crore). Chiranjeevi is the host of Mega TV's Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu; according to reports, he earns Rs 10 lakhs every episode. And he accepts a salary of Rs. 27 crores for his 150th film. Also Read: Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

