Hotness alert! Khushi Kapoor slays it in black cut-out dress

Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, who soon will be making her Bollywood debut, has shared some stunning photographs from a recently held photoshoot. In the pictures, Khushi is seen showing off her midriff in a black cut-out dress.

Film producer Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter and sister of Janhvi Kapoor, actor Khushi Kapoor is yet to mark her debut in the Hindi film industry. But that does not keep her away from slaying it on the internet. Walking in the footsteps of her elder sister, Khushi is also taking the internet by storm with her hotness quotient. The soon-to-be debutant has been slaying fashion like none other, and her latest Instagram pictures are proof of that!

Khushi Kapoor dropped a slew of pictures on Instagram recently which is everything black and hot! The junior Kapoor looked sizzling in a black cut-out dress as she posed for the camera. ALSO READ: Hot pictures: Urfi Javed opts for a bralette, skirt made of stones; takes a dig at trolls

The actor, who is otherwise seen in a rather bubbly and adorable avatar, when out and about with her steamy hot pictures in the black dress. Her hotness quotient was so high that even her elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor could not keep herself from appreciating her pictures. Sharing one of the pictures on her Instagram stories, Janhvi wrote, “Is she real?” along with a love-struck emoticon. ALSO READ: It's a boy! Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome their first child

In the slew of pictures that Khushi Kapoor shared on her social media, she can be seen striking some really hot poses. She played up with her hands, displayed some seductive expressions and also showed off her midriff.

