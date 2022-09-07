Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HOT pictures, videos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her SEXY back and bleached eyebrows for magazine cover shoot

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 3:23 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian exposed her booty in a recent Instagram post, where she is seen posing for a magazine's September edition. The celebrity showed off her bleached eyebrows to match the blonde hair and donned a jockstrap with an all-denim attire.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian has once again shattered the internet. Kim is baring it once more in a new magazine photoshoot, years after going naked for an iconic Paper magazine cover. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted photos from the magazine session to her Instagram page and appeared to have changed into a different person.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim donned a jockstrap with denim pants, bleached eyebrows, and blonde hair for the cover of the latest issue, the American Dream. The mother of four dropped pictures from the September issue of the Interview magazine. (WATCH)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The star is featured on the main cover in an all-denim outfit by Bottega Veneta, with her jeans pulled down low enough to show off her infamous derrière and jockstrap. She also debuted bleached eyebrows for the now-viral shoot to go with her blonde hair - Kim had dyed her hair platinum blonde for the Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala. Keep scrolling to check out the cover photo and some behind-the-scene action shared by Kim.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim is shown on the cover baring her bottom in an all-denim attire, while in another image, she is wearing a baggy orange pair of trousers, a cropped tank top, and a jockstrap. Kim also forwent wearing trousers and posed for a photo in only a loose T-shirt.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a few additional pictures, she can be seen saluting the American flag while sporting a tank top, loose denim pants, a black leather jacket, and bikini bottoms.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Close-ups of her bleached brows and blonde mane can also be seen in some pictures. The bizarre underwear choice made by Kim may raise eyebrows online, but Kim loved the moment.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I loved it," she said in the interview. "The team was like, 'No jockstrap.' And I'm like, 'Come on. This is what I do.' I do best when I'm ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I'm glad we did it," Kim added.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim acknowledged that her look is approachable and practical. She said to the publication, "Oh my gosh, there are so many individuals I can't even count them all. I adore their attire. I also adore that. That's really new. I get it. And then I can discover marketable things, maybe so straightforward, and that many people, particularly females, can relate to." Also Read: Happy Birthday Mammootty: 7 unknown facts fans should know about Mammookka

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She added, "I feel realistic in what I'm wearing. It's simple to locate a comparable item or a means to wear something comparable, and I believe that may be the reason it resonates. It appears doable." Also Read: ‘Beef’ over Brahmastra: Artists should not hurt sentiments, says MP HM Narottam Mishra

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report RBA

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report

    Beef over Brahmastra Artists should not hurt sentiments, says MP HM Narottam Mishra drb

    ‘Beef’ over Brahmastra: Artists should not hurt sentiments, says MP HM Narottam Mishra

    Onam 2022: Pokkiri Raja, One, Malayankunju, Palthu Janwar and more to watch on Netflix Amazon Prime, Hotstar RBA

    Onam 2022: Pokkiri Raja, One, Malayankunju, Palthu Janwar and more to watch on Netflix Amazon Prime, Hotstar

    Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun: I am living my dream RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna on working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun: “I am living my dream"

    Ponniyin Selvan 1: Will Aishwarya Rai, Vikram's film make an impact on the silver-screen? Watch its trailer NOW RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan 1: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram's film has many 'Game of Thrones' moments; watch it NOW

    Recent Stories

    football champions league Thomas Tuchel sacked after Dinamo Zagreb defeat Who will take over as Chelsea's new manager snt

    Thomas Tuchel sacked: Who will take over as Chelsea manager? A look at top 4 contenders

    football epl 2022-23 english premier league Will Manchester City aim for Real Madrid Toni Kross in January transfer window?-ayh

    Will Manchester City aim for Real Madrid's Toni Kross in January transfer window?

    MG Motor teases interior of Hector SUV ahead of its launch; know details - adt

    MG Motor teases interior of Hector SUV ahead of its launch; know details

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report RBA

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report

    Google announces Pixel 7 series Pixel Watch to launch on October 6 ahead of Apple iPhone 14 event gcw

    Google announces Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch to launch on October 6; Details here

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon