HOT pictures, videos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her SEXY back and bleached eyebrows for magazine cover shoot

Kim Kardashian exposed her booty in a recent Instagram post, where she is seen posing for a magazine's September edition. The celebrity showed off her bleached eyebrows to match the blonde hair and donned a jockstrap with an all-denim attire.



Kim Kardashian has once again shattered the internet. Kim is baring it once more in a new magazine photoshoot, years after going naked for an iconic Paper magazine cover. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted photos from the magazine session to her Instagram page and appeared to have changed into a different person.

Kim donned a jockstrap with denim pants, bleached eyebrows, and blonde hair for the cover of the latest issue, the American Dream. The mother of four dropped pictures from the September issue of the Interview magazine. (WATCH)



The star is featured on the main cover in an all-denim outfit by Bottega Veneta, with her jeans pulled down low enough to show off her infamous derrière and jockstrap. She also debuted bleached eyebrows for the now-viral shoot to go with her blonde hair - Kim had dyed her hair platinum blonde for the Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala. Keep scrolling to check out the cover photo and some behind-the-scene action shared by Kim.

Kim is shown on the cover baring her bottom in an all-denim attire, while in another image, she is wearing a baggy orange pair of trousers, a cropped tank top, and a jockstrap. Kim also forwent wearing trousers and posed for a photo in only a loose T-shirt.



In a few additional pictures, she can be seen saluting the American flag while sporting a tank top, loose denim pants, a black leather jacket, and bikini bottoms.

Close-ups of her bleached brows and blonde mane can also be seen in some pictures. The bizarre underwear choice made by Kim may raise eyebrows online, but Kim loved the moment.

"I loved it," she said in the interview. "The team was like, 'No jockstrap.' And I'm like, 'Come on. This is what I do.' I do best when I'm ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I'm glad we did it," Kim added.

Kim acknowledged that her look is approachable and practical. She said to the publication, "Oh my gosh, there are so many individuals I can't even count them all. I adore their attire. I also adore that. That's really new. I get it. And then I can discover marketable things, maybe so straightforward, and that many people, particularly females, can relate to."

