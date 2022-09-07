Happy Birthday Mammootty: 7 unknown facts fans should know about Mammookka

As Mammootty celebrates his 71st Birthday today (September 07), here are some unknown and interesting facts about the megastar that his fans must know.

Throughout his five-decade acting career, Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, also known by his stage as Mammootty and affectionately referred to by his admirers/fans as Mammokka, has acted in over 400 films. He is one of the most active actors, and his parts in captivating and challenging projects have often shown his skill. Actors like Mammooty are uncommon in the Indian cinema business. His abilities and charisma are unlike those of many other worldwide figures.

Six different languages have seen Mammootty on screen: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, and Kannada. When Mammootty performs, he effortlessly embodies the part that has been assigned to him, and the audience frequently forgets that they are only seeing a performance for at least a little moment.



Read some hidden facts you must know if you're a Mammootty fan

Extremely picky about his diet and hygiene: Mammootty does not like to make any concessions regarding food and hygiene. The actor always has a chef who makes customised meals wherever he travels. He travels with the chef while doing outdoor or international shots.

Gives all of his money to his wife: Mammootty admitted in an interview that he is terrible with money and relies on his wife to manage his earnings. His wife makes the investment and spending decisions.

Changed his name to Sajin: Mammootty was urgently searching for a successful movie to keep afloat after a string of failures. Mammootty decided to alter his name from Mammootty to Sajin at this time. He appears in the 1981 movie "Sphodanam" under the name Sajin.

Professional volleyball player: Mammootty played volleyball professionally and actively for a long time before entering the field. He also serves as the Kerala Volleyball League's brand ambassador, which encourages young and gifted volleyball players.

Was not ready to shave off his moustache: Mammootty got the National Award in 1999 for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, but he wasn't ready to cut off his moustache. It's astonishing that he first turned down the project because he didn't want to lose his moustache for the part. The director had to convince him repeatedly before he ultimately agreed to the assignment.

Lawyer by profession: Even after earning his LLB from Ernakulam Law College, he spent two years practising law there. But he was in for a surprise from fate. He reportedly made his acting debut in the uncredited rushing crowd scene of the movie "Anubhavangal Paalichakal." Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

