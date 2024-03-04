Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HOT pictures: Kiara Advani slays in black gown that comes with huge rose, deep V neckline

    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar is full of pizzazz and glitter, with celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward.

    article_image1

    Kiara Advani chose a black silhouette that flatters her figure and the 'Satyaprem Ki Khatha' actress looked gorgeous.

    article_image2

    The black gown featured a deep V-neckline with some glitter and a huge rose. The sequinned rose stood out at the neckline, resulting in a refined look. 

    article_image3

    Kiara's skin-fit long gown had the waist balanced out the slightly roomier bodice at the bottom and looked lovely. 

    article_image4

    Kiara Advani's makeup artist, Lekha Gupta, chose matte makeup for her and accentuated it with smokey eyes, filled brows, a dash of metallic eyeshadow, and rusted brown lip colour.

    article_image5

    Kiara Advani's love affair with unorthodox earrings dominated the show once more, as she opted for gigantic Varuna D Jani earrings.

