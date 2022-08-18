Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HOT Bhojpuri video: Shilpi Raj's new song 'Nakhra Hazar' goes viral (WATCH)

    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Is Bhojpuri star Shilpi Raj's latest song video 'Nakhra Hazar' featuring Rocky Raja and Rati Shrivastava a 'hit or flop'? Take a look
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Shilpi Raj's new song 'Nakhra Hazar' is going viral on social media. This song was released by Saregama Hum Bhojpuri. In such a situation, the audience of Bhojpuri eagerly awaits the release of Shilpi's songs. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Shilpi Raj, the trending queen of the Bhojpuri film industry who rose to prominence following the MMS scandal, is not fond of any identity today.  (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Shilpi Raj's songs go viral on YouTube immediately after they are released. These days, Bhojpuri audience eagerly awaits the release of Shilpi's songs.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the song, Rati Srivastava looks very hot. She is one of the boldest actresses in the Bhojpuri industry. Shilpi Raj's song is viral among her fans.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song was viewed over 6,000 times within a few hours of its release. Rati Srivastava and the actor have a lot of chemistry in the video for the song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Ajit Mandal wrote the lyrics for Shilpi Raj's song, and Shubham Raj composed it. Rohan Raut is the film's director. Prem Sharma and Bikram Paswan are the choreographers for this video. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song was released on the Worldwide Records Bhojpuri YouTube channel. This song's video has received over a million views thanks to the devotion of its fans.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday Liger song Aafat faces criticism over rape scene dialogue drb

    Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Liger song ‘Aafat’ faces criticism over ‘rape scene’ dialogue

    Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup? RBA

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup?

    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch) RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch)

    Jacqueline Fernandez: 'I'm strong, I can do it', actress' Instagram post after money laundering case filed RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress shares an Instagram post, says 'I'm strong, I can do it'

    Recent Stories

    football Its Barcelona vs PSG for Bernado Silva: Who could sign the Manchester City star eventually snt

    It's Barcelona vs PSG for Bernado Silva: Who could sign the Man City star eventually?

    Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal praises Modi govt's ease of doing business for quick 5G allocation

    'This is ease of doing business...' Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal praises Modi govt for quick 5G allocation

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India at Rs 39 lakh Here s why you should buy it gcw

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India at Rs 3.9 lakh; Here's why you should buy it

    Woman dressed as bride rides bullet to the wedding venue; viral video - gps

    Watch: Woman dressed as bride rides bullet to the wedding venue; viral video

    NBA national basketball association: LeBron James agrees to extend contract with LA Los Angeles Lakers by 2 years - Reports-ayh

    NBA: LeBron James agrees to extend contract with Los Angeles Lakers by 2 years - Reports

    Recent Videos

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon