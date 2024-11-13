'Will discuss lifting late-night ban on vehicles in Bandipur': Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Karnataka’s Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre plans to discuss lifting the 15-year night traffic ban through Bandipur with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. The ban, imposed to protect wildlife, faces opposition from environmentalists, and any change is expected to spark significant controversy.

Will discuss lifting late-night ban on vehicles in Bandipur says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Karnataka’s Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has announced that he will hold discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar regarding the possibility of lifting the night traffic ban through the Bandipur forest route to Kerala. 

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Khandre confirmed that Deputy CM Shivakumar had already addressed the issue and taken initial steps toward permitting vehicular movement through Bandipur at night. "Shivakumar has promised to consider the request, and a court ruling on the matter also exists," Khandre said. He added that the final decision will be taken after consulting with both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on all aspects of the issue.

Complaint against K'taka Minister Eshwara Khandre for trespassing into HMT space, alleges HD Kumaraswamy

Controversy over possible decision

The potential move to lift the ban has sparked concerns, as night vehicular traffic through the Bandipur forest route has been prohibited for the last 15 years. The ban was put in place to reduce accidents and protect wildlife, particularly endangered species such as tigers and elephants, from traffic-related deaths. Allowing night traffic could lead to significant controversy.

'Govt to setup camps to prevent wild Elephant attacks': Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

The ban was originally imposed by the High Court in 2009, following reports that 215 animals had died in accidents caused by vehicles between 2004 and 2007. Despite repeated requests from the Kerala government to lift the ban and allow vehicles at night, Karnataka authorities have so far refrained from agreeing.

Environmentalists and wildlife protection organizations have strongly opposed the idea of permitting night traffic, citing the potential risks to wildlife conservation efforts. The decision on whether to lift the ban will likely face significant public scrutiny and debate if approved. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru BBMP simplifies e Khata process Here how to get it without Aadhar card read full guide vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP simplifies e-Khata process: Here's how to get it without Aadhar card

Rs 1.5 lakh crore needed for human led Chandrayaan mission says ISRO chief S Somanath vkp

'Rs 1.5 lakh crore needed for human-led Chandrayaan mission', says ISRO chief S Somanath

Bengaluru Power cut in Jayanagar today for maintenance check affected areas vkp

Bengaluru: Power cut in Jayanagar today for maintenance; check affected areas

IMD predicts three day rainfall in Bengaluru forecasts drop in temperatures vkp

IMD predicts 3-day rainfall in Bengaluru, forecasts drop in temperatures

Late night fire ravages plastic factory in Bengaluru Nayandahalli firefighters battle blaze vkp

Late-night fire ravages plastic factory in Bengaluru's Nayandahalli; firefighters battle blaze

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti AJR

Mahakumbh 2025 to host foreign dignitaries from Israel, USA, France for special Ganga aarti

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction ATG

Steve Smith to Joe Root: 5 overseas players at risk of going UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

'I'm the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH) shk

'I’m the same weight that I was': Sunita Williams rubbishes health fears, insists 'my butt is bigger' (WATCH)

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song NTI

Salman Khan's lyricist arrested for threatening actor to promote his song

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men RBA

Priyanka Chopra to Kangana Ranaut-9 popular actresses who fell in love with married men

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon