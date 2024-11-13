'Will discuss lifting late-night ban on vehicles in Bandipur': Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Karnataka’s Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre plans to discuss lifting the 15-year night traffic ban through Bandipur with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. The ban, imposed to protect wildlife, faces opposition from environmentalists, and any change is expected to spark significant controversy.

Karnataka’s Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has announced that he will hold discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar regarding the possibility of lifting the night traffic ban through the Bandipur forest route to Kerala.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Khandre confirmed that Deputy CM Shivakumar had already addressed the issue and taken initial steps toward permitting vehicular movement through Bandipur at night. "Shivakumar has promised to consider the request, and a court ruling on the matter also exists," Khandre said. He added that the final decision will be taken after consulting with both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on all aspects of the issue.



Controversy over possible decision

The potential move to lift the ban has sparked concerns, as night vehicular traffic through the Bandipur forest route has been prohibited for the last 15 years. The ban was put in place to reduce accidents and protect wildlife, particularly endangered species such as tigers and elephants, from traffic-related deaths. Allowing night traffic could lead to significant controversy.



The ban was originally imposed by the High Court in 2009, following reports that 215 animals had died in accidents caused by vehicles between 2004 and 2007. Despite repeated requests from the Kerala government to lift the ban and allow vehicles at night, Karnataka authorities have so far refrained from agreeing.

Environmentalists and wildlife protection organizations have strongly opposed the idea of permitting night traffic, citing the potential risks to wildlife conservation efforts. The decision on whether to lift the ban will likely face significant public scrutiny and debate if approved.

