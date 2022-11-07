HOT Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani's SEXY rain dance with Khesari Lal in 'E Ka Humke Piyawle Re' goes viral

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani's song ‘E Ka Humke Piyawle Re’  from the film Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna featuring Khesari Lal is creating buzz on social media.
     

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a celebrity in the Bhojpuri film industry, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.

    His music is attracting people's attention once more. Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "E Ka Humke Piyawle Re," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been 4,205,148 views of this song. And viewers are reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.

    There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. The duo alone is enough to rocking the song with their dance moves.

    They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.
     

    In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have passionate moments. According to the uninitiated, the duo is one of the most adored in the Bhojpuri industry. 
     

