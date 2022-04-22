Priyanka Chopra wants to celebrate her 40th birthday here; are you listening Nick Jonas?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of Priyanka Chopra’s 40th birthday in July, the actor has dropped hints for her husband Nick Jonas as to where she wants to celebrate her 40th birthday.

    The new mom on the block, Priyanka Chopra will be turning 40 years old in July this year. Though her birthday is still a few months away, the actor has dropped some hints about her big ‘40’ celebrations. This year is a lot special to Priyanka for many reasons but two being – her daughter’s birth and her 40th birthday. And keeping these two things in mind. Nick Jonas is definitely going to pull all stops to ensure that he celebrates his beloved wife’s (and now, mom to his first child) birthday in the most special manner.

    In an interview with Travel + Leisure, Priyanka Chopra spoke of how 2022 has become a life-changing year. Priyanka is also very excited to find out what more the year 2022 has kept in store for her. “I am curious about where my career will take me, my life will take me. I'm at a place where I feel like I'm at the precipice of change and I'm ready to accept it and receive it,” she said in the interview.

    ALSO READ: Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    When asked how she plans on celebrating her 40th birthday (she celebrates it on July 18), she said, “I don't know what we're going to do yet, because my husband and I plan each other's birthday, but I know what state of mind I want to be in.”

    However, Priyanka Chopra also dropped some hints for Nick Jonas about where she wishes to be taken for her birthday. “Also, I hope I have sand between my toes while I turn 40,” she added. It is no secret that Priyanka loves to be by the sea. In fact, the couple’s New Year celebrations were also on a yacht.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares sun-kissed Easter celebration pics with Nick Jonas

    Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s baby daughter’s name was revealed recently. The couple has named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

    On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, also starring actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

