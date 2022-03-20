Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanye West’s online posts cost him performance at Grammy Awards 2022; gets barred

    First Published Mar 20, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    Organisers of Grammy Awards 2022 have decided to drop Kanye West's name from the performance line-up, despite him having five nominations.

    Kanye West has been very vocal on social media about his separation from Kim Kardashian. He has gone out writing about several things including Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson, and also claims about how he is not being allowed to meet his children. Kanye, who goes by the moniker, Ye, has made several accusations against Kim and her family. He was recently suspended for 24 hours from Instagram for attacking Kim, Pete and Trever Noah. And now, he is facing another issue caused because of his social media posts.

    Kanye West was scheduled to perform at the prestigious Grammy Awards 2022, slated to take place next month. He was in the line-up of artists who will be performing live at the awards ceremony. However, Ye’s performance now stands suspended, thanks to his social media posts.

    If reports are to be believed, Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Awards night because of his online behaviour. According to a report, Ye’s representative reportedly received a call informing them that he has been removed from the line-up of artists.

    Kanye West has received five Grammy Awards nominations; his name in the line-up was announced on Tuesday only to be pulled back on Saturday.

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are fighting a legal battle for the custody of their children. Amidst this, the organisers are reportedly concerned that Kanye may use the stage to impact the public sentiment in his favour for the custody case and could also continue the online harassment of Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

    However, one of the key possible reasons is that the organisers feel there may be a chance of an interaction between Grammy host Trevor Noah and Kanye West; the latter had recently used a slur for Noah in an Instagram post.

